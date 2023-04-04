News

Former Alabama Basketball Player Pleads Not Guilty to Capital Murder Charges

Bob Harvey
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles pleaded not guilty on Monday to a capital murder charge. He and his friend Michael Davis are accused in the shooting death of 23-year old Jamea Harris on January 15. at an area none for its nightlife near the Alabama campus.

Miles also waived his right to be present or have an attorney present at a pre-trial arraignment. He has received a formal written copy of the charge, according to the report.

Charges for Miles and Davis but not Brandon Miller

Miles and Davis were indicted on capital murder charges by a grand jury on March 10 in the shooting death of  Harris near the University of Alabama campus. Court documents state that Miles provided the gun and that Davis pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting. Alabama All-American Brandon Miller hasn’t been charged in the case although he’s admitted to brining the alleged murder weapon to the scene of the crime.

Chain of Events

Authorities allege that the shooting was an escalation of an altercation between Davis and Harris’ boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, outside a bar. Miles told police that he saw a gun being passed in Harris’ car when he removed Davis from the situation.

It was at that point that Miles reportedly sent a text to then teammate Brandon Miller asking him to bring him the gun. Miller arrived around 1:43 a.m. and Miles and Davis retrieved Miles’ gun from the backseat of Miller’s car.

Shots Rang Out

According to police, Davis and Johnson exchanged gunfire after Davis approached the passenger side of Harris’ jeep with Johnson inside. Police state that Davis fired first and Johnson returned fire.

Harris was killed in the shooting. Davis and Miles were arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with capital murder, and Alabama dismissed Miles from the team.

The “capital” designation is related to the victim being killed while in a vehicle, according to documents. The charge carries the possibility of the death sentence in Alabama.

No Charges for Miller

Miller does not face charges and continued to play for Alabama, which entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The Crimson Tide lost in the Sweet 16, and Miller has since declared for the NBA draft, where he’s expected to be a top-3 pick.

These were his first comments on the shooting:

Davis and Miles remain held without bond. Miles has another bond hearing next month.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
