Former Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims Announces Plans to Link Up with Matt Rhule at Nebraska

It seems as though new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has his quarterback in place for next season. Former Georgia Tech Jeff Sims announced on Monday that he has committed to the Cornhuskers for next season. Sims was one of the best college football transfers available in the NCAA transfer portal, and Rhule will be delighted to have nabbed one of the top available quarterbacks.

Rhule gets his QB

Matt Rhule’s time at Nebraska seems to be off to a good start. The new head coach has landed one of the top quarterbacks available in the NCAA transfer in Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims. Sims struggled with a foot sprain at the tail end of this season, but has been productive in his three years at the Yellow Jackets.

In his time at Georgia Tech, Sims threw for 4,468 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also added over 1,100 yards on the ground and rushed for another 11 touchdowns. With a true dual-threat QB in place, Rhule can now go about molding the rest of his roster into shape.

“It was the rich tradition of Nebraska,” Sims said. “I took my visit out there and it surprised me – it was very nice. I like the coaches, I like the vibe of the program. It was a good feel. Just talking with coach Rhule and coach Sat, I feel like they have a plan. They’re excited about the future and their main goal is to develop players and that will lead to winning. That stood out to me.”

Sims will likely battle it out with current Nebraska QB Casey Thompson for the starting gig next season. Thompson completed just over 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 picks this season.

Sims said that Nebraska will likely operate a pro-style, balanced offense next season. Sims has three years of eligibility remaining and should be fit for spring training.