Jake Paul faces Anderson Silva in his next professional boxing fight on October 29th. This looks like Paul’s toughest test to date, with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Tito Ortiz, backing his fellow MMA legend, Anderson Silva, to defeat ‘The Problem Child’.

The UFC veteran believes Jake Paul is in for a rude awakening come fight night, and will get taught a boxing lesson from ‘The Spider’.

Tito Ortiz Predicts Outcome Of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul takes on Anderson Silva at the Gila River Arena on October 29th in Glendale, Arizona. The 25-year-old is embarking on his sixth fight as a professional boxer, and faces his toughest test to date. Anderson Silva, the former UFC Middleweight Champion, has looked good in his last few outings in the boxing ring, and is confident of derailing the hype train of ‘The Problem Child’.

Last time out, both men won by emphatic knockout. For Jake Paul, he defeated Tyron Woodley with a stunning ring hand, knocking the former UFC Welterweight Champion out cold, sprawling across the canvas. For Anderson Silva, he defeated the UFC Hall Of Famer and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Tito Ortiz, by emphatic KO in the very first round.

Paul was meant to fight a few months ago against Hasim Rahman Jr, but the fight was called off due to weight issues with Rahman Jr. Paul hasn’t fought since last December, Silva hasn’t fought since last September. But both men are set to square off in the ring at the end of the month in a huge boxing match-up.

With the fight getting closer and both Paul and Silva entering the final few weeks of their respective training camps, former fighters, both boxing and UFC stars, are giving their opinions on how they think the fight will play out.

One of those celebrities who had had his say on the fight is Silva’s former opponent and fellow MMA superstar, Tito Ortiz. The 47-year-old is backing his former boxing foe to defeat Jake Paul come fight night. Not only does ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ believe ‘The Spider’ will defeat ‘The Problem Child’, but that he will emphatically knock him out.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, who successfully defending his belt on five occasions, thinks that Jake Paul has massively underestimated Anderson Silva. Ortiz believes Paul is in for a shock when he faces the 47-year-old in the ring on October 29th at the Gila River Arena.

When invited on to the Chattin Pony Podcast with British UFC star, Paddy Pimblett, Ortiz had this to say on the Paul vs Silva fight on October 29th in Arizona:

“I don’t think Jake Paul’s going to make it out of three rounds, and that’s my opinion. I think it’s going to be a great fight, because I know Jake Paul puts in great work.

“Jake Paul thinks him [Anderson Silva] being 47 is going to make a difference? He’s going to be in for a rude awakening. One thing about Anderson, he takes this sport very seriously. He takes it as a martial arts.”

This fight has seemed to divide the boxing community, with millions of fans believing Jake Paul will continue his winning streak and begin to make big waves in the boxing world. Meanwhile, a lot of boxing and MMA fans believe Silva is a step too far for the former Disney channel star.

One thing is for sure, the fight has captured the imagination of millions of people across the world. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Odds

