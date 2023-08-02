Framber Valdez throws no-hitter for Astros

Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic made Houston Astros history on Tuesday by becoming the first left-handed pitcher in the history of the franchise to throw a no-hitter. He accomplished the feat in a 2-0 Houston Astros win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Game Statistics

Valdez threw 93 pitches, of which 65 were strikes. He had seven strikeouts and one walk. The only Guardians player to reach base was Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez who walked in the fifth inning. Interestingly, Gonzalez is also from Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic. Valdez actually threw to the minimum number of batters in the contest, as Guardians right fielder Will Brennan of Colorado Springs, Colorado hit into a double play to close out the fifth inning.

16th no-hitter in Astros history

Ten Astros have thrown a complete game no-hitter in the past. Those who have accomplished the feat have been Don Nottebart of West Newton, Massachusetts, Ken Johnson of West Palm Beach, Florida, Don Wilson of Monroe, Louisiana, Larry Dierker of Hollywood, California, Ken Forsch of Sacramento, California, Nolan Ryan of Refugio, Texas, Mike Scott of Santa Monica, California, Darryl Kile of Garden Grove, California, Mike Fiers of Hollywood, Florida, and Justin Verlander of Goochland, Virginia. Wilson interestingly threw two no-hitters. The Astros have had four combined no-hitters all-time.

Third No Hitter in 2023

This was the third no-hitter this season in Major League Baseball. He follows Domingo German of the New York Yankees, and three Detroit Tigers (Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley) who combined to throw a no-hitter.

Second Shutout in 2023

This was Valdez’s second complete game shutout in 2023. He also blanked the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on May 21.

Astros battling the Rangers in the AL West

Houston improved to 61 wins and 47 losses. They are only half a game back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West.