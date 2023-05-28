Francis Ngannou, the current UFC heavyweight champion, has revealed that the UFC offered him a new contract that would have paid him just $100,000 per fight. Ngannou made the revelation during an interview with Dan Lebatard on Monday.

Francis Ngannou says UFC tried to “freeze” him out while fighting for a “few pennies” on his final contract. 📰 https://t.co/vmpCNhF6ss pic.twitter.com/CMJrXUcCfF — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 26, 2023

Francis Ngannou was low-balled as the Heavyweight champion

Ngannou said that he was “shocked” by the offer, and that he felt like the UFC was “trying to take advantage of me.” He said that he was “not going to sign a contract like that,” and that he was “going to fight for what I deserve.”

Francis Ngannou decided to test free agency after his contract with the UFC was up. He thought he deserved more than what the UFC was offering and it showed with his monumental deal with the PFL.

MMA fighters deserve the chance to be the next Francis Ngannou

Ngannou’s comments have sparked a debate about fighter pay in the UFC. Many fans and fighters have criticized the UFC for not paying its fighters enough. The UFC has defended its pay structure, saying that it pays its fighters “the most in the world.”

The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world. It has a monopoly on the sport, and it has a lot of power over its fighters. This has led to accusations that the UFC is taking advantage of its fighters.

Ngannou’s comments are a sign that fighters are starting to stand up for themselves and demand better pay. It remains to be seen whether the UFC will be willing to negotiate with Ngannou and give him the pay he wants.