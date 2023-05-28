UFC News and Rumors

Francis Ngannou Reveals Shocking Dollar Amount Offered by UFC in ‘Dirty’ Contract Negotiations

Garrett Kerman
Francis Ngannou UFC Heavyweight Champion

Francis Ngannou, the current UFC heavyweight champion, has revealed that the UFC offered him a new contract that would have paid him just $100,000 per fight. Ngannou made the revelation during an interview with Dan Lebatard on Monday.

Francis Ngannou was low-balled as the Heavyweight champion

Ngannou said that he was “shocked” by the offer, and that he felt like the UFC was “trying to take advantage of me.” He said that he was “not going to sign a contract like that,” and that he was “going to fight for what I deserve.”

Francis Ngannou decided to test free agency after his contract with the UFC was up. He thought he deserved more than what the UFC was offering and it showed with his monumental deal with the PFL.

MMA fighters deserve the chance to be the next Francis Ngannou

Ngannou’s comments have sparked a debate about fighter pay in the UFC. Many fans and fighters have criticized the UFC for not paying its fighters enough. The UFC has defended its pay structure, saying that it pays its fighters “the most in the world.”

The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world. It has a monopoly on the sport, and it has a lot of power over its fighters. This has led to accusations that the UFC is taking advantage of its fighters.

Ngannou’s comments are a sign that fighters are starting to stand up for themselves and demand better pay. It remains to be seen whether the UFC will be willing to negotiate with Ngannou and give him the pay he wants.

 

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
