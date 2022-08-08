Frankie Montas, Aaron Judge, embarrassed by Cardinals

The New York Yankees haven’t been playing good baseball recently and that was evident over the weekend as they ended up getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Yankees have now lost five games in a row and it looks like this team is going through its first rough patch of the season.

At 70-39 and still 9.5 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, it’s tough to panic if you’re a fan of the Yankees, but this team does need to be better.

Cardinals Speak Out on Big Weekend Against Yankees

According to MLB.com, Nolan Arenado had the following to say about the Cardinals playing well over the weekend against the Yankees:

“We’re playing good baseball, complete baseball,” said Arenado. “The way we’re playing lately, we really weren’t able to do that the whole first half, but now we’re hitting, pitching and playing defense. I remember saying that we hadn’t put it all together yet, but in this homestand, we put it all together.” “It was a big homer, and it was just great to see us answer back after they took the lead,” said Arenado, who gave a fiery fist pump to the crowd after being summoned for a curtain call following his 22nd home run. “I feel like in the first half … we would have [had] trouble rallying there. It’s just great to see us fighting and working at-bats against great pitchers over there. I just got fired up to take the lead. We needed that and it was a lot of fun.”

Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals have to feel extremely pleased with what they were able to do over the weekend. The Cardinals are now in first place in the National League Central, due to the Milwaukee Brewers playing brutal baseball recently, only winning four out of their last 10 games and losing their last two against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals always find a way to win games in August, so this trend should continue.