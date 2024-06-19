NHL News and Rumors

Game five live updates of 2024 Stanley Cup Final

Jeremy Freeborn
Here are live updates of game five of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers from Sunrise, Florida outside of Miami. The Panthers lead the best out of seven series three games to one.

8:22 PM ET–Stuart Skinner makes good save off of Sam Reinhart…

8:29 PM ET–Brett Kulak high sticking penalty…Panthers power-play…

8:31 PM ET–Connor Brown shorthanded goal on breakaway…1-0 Oilers…unassisted…

8:32 PM ET–Stuart Skinner glove save….

8:38 PM ET–Aleksander Barkov cross checks Evan Bouchard…Oilers power play…

8:40 PM ET–four on four as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins takes hooking penalty…

8:47 PM ET–Oilers outshooting Panthers 9-6…

8:59 PM ET—Oilers lead Panthers 1-0 after one period of play…Oilers outshot Panthers 10-6….

9:15 PM ET–Niko Mikkola takes interference penalty at end of first period for the Panthers…

9:17 PM ET–Zach Hyman power-play goal…2-0 Oilers…assists go to Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid at 1:58 of second period…Bouchard slap shot from point tipped by Hyman…

9:24 PM ET–Connor McDavid scores for Oilers…Warren Foegele and Evan Bouchard picked up the assists at 5 minute mark…3-0 Oilers…

9:30 PM ET–Matt Tkachuk scores on a Oilers giveaway…3-1 Oilers…puts the Panthers on the scoreboard…Evan Rodrigues had the assist..time at 6:53 of the second period…

9:38 PM ET–Kyle Okposo penalty for Florida…

9:39 PM ET–Shots on goal…17-11 Oilers…

9:40 PM ET–Corey Perry scores on an unbelievable stick handling ability and pass by Connor McDavid…4-1 Oilers at 11:54 of second period…

9:41 PM ET–Evan Rodrigues scores for Panthers on rebound…Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour got the assists…4-2 Oilers at 12:08 of second period…

9:45 PM ET–Rodrigues two minute minor penalty….

9:48 PM ET–Kyle Okposo two minute penalty for Panthers….

10 PM ET–Oilers lead Panthers 4-2 after two periods…

10:20 PM ET–Panthers pull within one goal…Oliver Ekman-Larsson scores from Tkachuk…4-3 Oilers with 16 minutes left…

10:27 PM ET–Dylan Holloway given a two minute penalty for knocking down Tkachuk…

10:27 PM ET–Tkachuk given penalty for embellishment…

10:37 PM ET–27-22 Panthers shots on goal at midway point of third period…

10:40 PM ET–Kulikov tripping penalty for Panthers…

10:45 PM ET—Skinner makes big save…

10:51 PM ET–Mattias Janmark hits the post with an empty net…

10:53 PM ET–Connor McDavid scores into an empty net…unassisted…

10:54 PM ET–Oilers won 5-3…Panthers still lead 3-2 in best out of seven series…

 

 

Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Arrow to top