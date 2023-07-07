Georges St-Pierre Discusses Possible Opponents for Upcoming Grappling Bout

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is set to compete in a grappling bout on December 14, 2023. While his opponent has not been officially announced, St-Pierre has discussed the possibility of facing Khabib Nurmagomedov or Anderson Silva.

Georges St-Pierre says Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Anderson Silva “are all very attractive” as potential opponents for his upcoming grappling match. pic.twitter.com/X7T8iGxtuT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

St-Pierre’s Upcoming Grappling Bout

Georges St-Pierre is set to compete in a grappling bout on December 14, 2023, as part of the UFC FPI 16 event. While the details of the bout have not been announced, St-Pierre has hinted at the possibility of facing some big names in the sport.

Possible Opponents: Khabib Nurmagomedov

One of the names that St-Pierre has mentioned as a possible opponent for his upcoming grappling bout is Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent interview, St-Pierre said that Nurmagomedov is “very attractive” as an opponent, but he also acknowledged that the former UFC lightweight champion has retired from MMA competition.

Despite Nurmagomedov’s retirement, fans have been speculating about a potential matchup between the two fighters for years. In fact, there were rumors that St-Pierre was offered $100 million to come out of retirement and face Nurmagomedov in a superfight, but St-Pierre turned down the offer.

Possible Opponents: Anderson Silva

Another name that St-Pierre has mentioned as a possible opponent for his upcoming grappling bout is Anderson Silva. St-Pierre and Silva are two of the greatest fighters in UFC history, and a grappling bout between the two legends would be a dream matchup for many fans.

Silva is also set to compete in a grappling bout on December 14, 2023, as part of the UFC FPI 16 event. While it’s unclear if Silva and St-Pierre will face each other in the grappling bout, it’s certainly a possibility.

St-Pierre’s Thoughts on Potential Opponents

In addition to Nurmagomedov and Silva, St-Pierre has also mentioned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as a possible opponent for his upcoming grappling bout. St-Pierre said that Usman is “very, very good” and that he would be a tough opponent.

St-Pierre also said that he’s open to facing anyone in the grappling bout, as long as it’s a good matchup. He said that he’s looking for an opponent who will challenge him and push him to his limits.