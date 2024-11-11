Georgia Tech stuns Miami in College Football action

There was a significant upset in College Football on Saturday as unseeded Georgia Tech defeated the University of Miami Hurricanes 28-23. This is the first loss for the University of Miami Hurricanes this season. As a result, the Hurricanes dropped to 12th in the country. However, under the new College Football Playoff format, they would still be in the mix as the number 12 seed.

Inside look at the Yellow Jackets win

The major reason why the Hurricanes beat the Yellow Jackets came down to turnovers. The Hurricanes had four turnovers, while the Yellow Jackets had none. Three of the four Hurricanes turnovers came on downs, while one Miami turnover came on a lost fumble.

Another reason why the Yellow Jackets came through with the win was because of their far more superior ground game. Georgia Tech had 271 yards rushing, while Miami only had 88. The Yellow Jackets were led on the ground by quarterback Haynes King of Longview, Texas, who had 20 rushing carries for 93 rushing yards, and running back Jamal Haynes of Loganville, Georgia, who had three rushing carries for 83 rushing yards. King and Haynes both found the end zone with rushing touchdowns.

Georgia Tech won despite the fact they only had 99 passing yards. Miami had 348 passing yards, but it was not enough. The Yellow Jackets won the game with exactly one converted touchdown in all four quarters. Preston Byers of Clutch Points called Georgia Tech’s passing game “non-existent.”

Who is still undefeated?

There are four teams in college football that have still not lost a game. They are Army, Brigham Young University, Indiana and Oregon. Army is ranked 16th overall right now, but need to be ranked in the top 12 if they beat Notre Dame on November 23, the University of Texas at San Antonio on November 30, and Navy on December 14. Not having an unbeaten team in a 12 team playoff is downright ridiculous.