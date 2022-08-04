Gerrit Cole speaks on brutal first inning against Mariners

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees lost a tough one on Wednesday after Cole gave up six earned runs in the first inning. During that first inning, he gave up multiple home runs and just didn’t look like the normal Gerrit Cole that the world is used to seeing.

The Yankees are now 21-20 in their last 41 games and although it’s not necessarily a call for concern yet because they’re still 70-36 and 11 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, some are starting to panic and getting worried about what this team is going to be able to do come playoff time.

Gerrit Cole Frustrated After First Inning Meltdown

The New York Post reported the following from Gerrit Cole:

“It’s kind of hard to believe how much it just blows up so quick,” Cole said. “I’m trying to be excellent out there and obviously not. Obviously the game’s letting us know we’re not there. So we gotta keep grinding on it. It doesn’t feel good. We let a series get away from us and it’s because of a very poor first inning today. That’s on me.”

After that first inning, Gerrit Cole actually pitched pretty well. He threw six innings, gave up seven hits, and six earned runs. He didn’t give up a run in the next five innings and ended up striking out eight. He’s going to be okay in the future and that’s all that necessarily matters here for the Yankees.

This was a series against the Mariners that they’re going to want to flush down the drain and look to get back on track against a tough St. Louis Cardinals team in St. Louis. They will then take on the Mariners for three games after their series against the Cardinals, where they can hopefully get some redemption and find a way to win.