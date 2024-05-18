San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee of Nagoya, Japan is out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury is a huge loss to the Giants who have faced an incredible number of injuries to start the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

How did Lee get hurt?

Lee collided into the outfield wall while trying to make a catch on Sunday in the top of the first inning in a 6-5 Giants win over the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park. Lee did not make the catch, and as a result Jeimer Candelario hit a bases loaded double which put the Reds up 3-0 at the time.

Giants investing a lot in Lee

This is Lee’s first season with the Giants. On December 14, he signed a six-year deal worth $113 million.

Lee’s Statistics in 2024

This season, Lee batted .262 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During 37 games, 145 at bats, and 158 plate appearances, he scored 15 runs, and had 38 hits, four doubles, two stolen bases, 10 walks, 48 total bases and two sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .331.

Both of Lee’s home runs came in Giants wins. The first came in a 9-6 Giants win over the San Diego Padres on March 30, and the second came in a 7-3 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 20.

Who else is injured for San Francisco?

According to John Perrotto of heavy.com, there are 11 Giants currently on the injury list. In addition to Lee being out for the year, catcher Patrick Bailey of Greensboro, North Carolina and outfielder Austin Slater of Jacksonville, Florida are out with concussions, catcher Tom Murphy of West Monroe, New York, is out with a knee injury, shortstop Nick Ahmed of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts is out with a wrist injury, right fielder Michael Conforto of Seattle, Washington is out with a hamstring, left handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee is out with Tommy John Surgery, starting pitchers Alex Cobb of Boston, Massachusetts and Blake Snell of Seattle are out with groin injuries, reliever Tristan Beck of Corona, California is out with upper arm vascular surgery and starting pitcher Keaton Winn of Ollie, Iowa has a forearm injury.