MLB News and Rumors

Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee out for the season with a torn labrum

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23225143_168396541_lowres-3

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee of Nagoya, Japan is out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury is a huge loss to the Giants who have faced an incredible number of injuries to start the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

How did Lee get hurt?

Lee collided into the outfield wall while trying to make a catch on Sunday in the top of the first inning in a 6-5 Giants win over the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park. Lee did not make the catch, and as a result Jeimer Candelario hit a bases loaded double which put the Reds up 3-0 at the time.

Giants investing a lot in Lee

This is Lee’s first season with the Giants. On December 14, he signed a six-year deal worth $113 million.

Lee’s Statistics in 2024

This season, Lee batted .262 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During 37 games, 145 at bats, and 158 plate appearances, he scored 15 runs, and had 38 hits, four doubles, two stolen bases, 10 walks, 48 total bases and two sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .331.

Both of Lee’s home runs came in Giants wins. The first came in a 9-6 Giants win over the San Diego Padres on March 30, and the second came in a 7-3 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 20.

Who else is injured for San Francisco?

According to John Perrotto of heavy.com, there are 11 Giants currently on the injury list. In addition to Lee being out for the year, catcher Patrick Bailey of Greensboro, North Carolina and outfielder Austin Slater of Jacksonville, Florida are out with concussions, catcher Tom Murphy of West Monroe, New York, is out with a knee injury, shortstop Nick Ahmed of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts is out with a wrist injury, right fielder Michael Conforto of Seattle, Washington is out with a hamstring, left handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee is out with Tommy John Surgery, starting pitchers Alex Cobb of Boston, Massachusetts and Blake Snell of Seattle are out with groin injuries, reliever Tristan Beck of Corona, California is out with upper arm vascular surgery and starting pitcher Keaton Winn of Ollie, Iowa has a forearm injury.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Yankees star Aaron Judge heating up with extra base surge

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23065833_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates traded pitcher Roansy Contreras to the Angels
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Phillies starter Aaron Nola throws fourth career MLB shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Brash
Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash has Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
Angels put third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 60 day injury list
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
White Sox trade Robbie Grossman to Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23198204_168396541_lowres-2
Luis Arraez has memorable debut with the Padres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top