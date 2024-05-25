Giants sign lefthanded starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz

The San Francisco Giants have signed left-handed starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz of Memphis, Tennessee to a one-year contract according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Friday. Pomeranz is returning to the Giants as he played in San Francisco during the 2019 season. He has also played for the Colorado Rockies from 2011 to 2013, the Oakland Athletics in 2014 and 2015, the San Diego Padres in 2016, the Boston Red Sox from 2016 to 2018, the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, and the Padres again in 2020 and 2021.

Did not pitch in 2022 and 2023

Pomeranz did not pitch the entire 2022 and 2023 Major League Baseball seasons because of left elbow flexor tendon surgery, and an additional surgery thereafter. In the 2024 offseason, Pomeranz signed minor league contracts with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, but was released by both organizations.

National League All-Star

In 2016, Pomeranz was a National League All-Star and represented the Padres. However, two days after the 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Pomeranz was traded to the Boston Red Sox for minor league pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza. During the 2016 season, Pomeranz had a record of 11 wins and 12 losses for an earned run average of 3.32. In 170 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 137 hits, 63 earned runs, 22 home runs and 65 walks, to go along with 186 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18.

World Series Champion

Pomeranz was part of the Red Sox team that won the World Series in 2018. The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. However, Pomeranz did not pitch for the Red Sox in the five games even though he was on the World Series roster.

Struggled with the Giants in 2019

In Pomeranz’s first season with the Giants, he struggled. He had a record of two wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 5.68. During 77 2/3 pitched, Pomeranz gave up 89 hits, 49 earned runs, 17 home runs and 36 walks, to go along with a poor WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.61.