It is a good thing the Los Angeles sports fan had the 2023 United States Open to preoccupy themselves with this past weekend because the Los Angeles Dodgers simply were not worth watching. Over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants swept the Dodgers in all three games of a three-game series. It was the first time since 2012 that the Giants have swept the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. In the three-game set, the Dodgers were outscored 29-8 by the Giants.

Giants are Red Hot

San Francisco have now won seven games in a row. In addition to sweeping the Dodgers, the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 13-3 on June 11, and then swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a three game series before heading to Los Angeles. Like the sweep against the Dodgers, the seep against the Cardinals came on the road.

Historical win against the Dodgers on Saturday

The Giants clobbered the Dodgers 15-0 on Saturday. This was tied for the biggest shutout home loss for the Dodgers in franchise history. The only other time the Dodgers lost by 15 runs in a shutout at home came on September 20, 1898. At the time, the Dodgers were playing in Brooklyn and were known as the Brooklyn Bridegrooms.

In the 15-0 Giants win, the Dodgers only got six hits. Alex Wood of Charlotte, North Carolina pitched five shutout innings, and rookie reliever Tristan Beck of Corona, California had the rare four-inning save. Center fielder Luis Matos of Valera, Venezuela scored four runs, shortstop Brandon Crawford of Mountain View, California had four hits, and pinch hitter J.D. Davis of Elk Grove, California had five runs batted in.

Series Sweep

The Giants beat the Dodgers 7-3 on Sunday. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California had a quality start as he only gave up two earned runs in seven innings. With the win, the Giants are in second place in the National League Central with a record of 39 wins and 32 losses, and have the second wildcard spot in the senior circuit.