Glover Teixeira happy with Alex Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight

Garrett Kerman
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.

UFC veteran Glover Teixeira has expressed his satisfaction with Alex Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight. Pereira, a former middleweight champion, has moved up a weight class and is currently weighing in at 230 pounds with 8% body fat.

Teixeira, who is retired after losing his last and final title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283, spoke to reporters about Pereira’s move. “I’m happy he moved up to Light Heavyweight,” Teixeira said. “He’s 230 pounds right now and he’s lean. He’s going to be a problem for anyone in this division.”

Alex Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight

Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight has been met with excitement from fans and fighters alike. The Brazilian fighter has a record of 7-2 in MMA and is known for his striking abilities. He is also a two-time Glory Kickboxing Middleweight Champion. 

Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight comes after a loss to Israel Adesanya by knockout while trying to defend his title for the first time. The move up in weight class is seen as a fresh start for the fighter, who has expressed his desire to become a two-division UFC champion.

Pereira’s potential in the Light Heavyweight division

With his impressive physique and striking abilities, Pereira is expected to make waves in the Light Heavyweight division. Teixeira, who is a veteran of the sport, believes that Pereira has what it takes to be a top contender in the division.

Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight also opens up new possibilities for potential matchups. Fans are already excited for Pereira’s debut against the former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
