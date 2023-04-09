News

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers Clinch NBA Playoff Spots on Final Day

Bob Harvey
It was win and in for the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers who secured playoff berths with victories over the Portland reserves and Phoenix Suns reserves, relegating LeBron James and the LA Lakers to the play-in tournament.

Since starting the year by losing 10 of their first 12, the Los Angeles Lakers completed a remarkable turnaround. They finished the regular season with a 128-117 victory over Utah. They”ll host Minnesota in the play-in game on Tuesday.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

  1. Denver Nuggets(53-29)

    Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

  2. Memphis Grizzlies(51-31)

    Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (LAL or MIN)

  3. Sacramento Kings(48-34)

    Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 seed Warriors

  4. Phoenix Suns(45-37)

    Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 seed Clippers

  5. Los Angeles Clippers (44-38)

    Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 seed Suns

  6. Golden State Warriors (44-38)

    Clinched No. 6 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 3 seed Kings

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

  1. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39)

    Clinched No. 7 seed and play-in game vs. No. 8 seed Timberwolves

  2. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40)

    Clinched No. 8 seed and play-in game vs. No. 7 seed Lakers

  3. New Orleans Pelicans(42-40)

    Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in game vs. No. 10 seed Thunder

  4. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42)

    Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in game vs. No. 9 seed Pelicans

EASTERN CONFERENCE

  1. Milwaukee Bucks(58-24)

    Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

  2. Boston Celtics(57-25)

    Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (MIA or ATL)

  3. Philadelphia 76ers(54-28)

    Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 Nets

  4. Cleveland Cavaliers(51-31)

    Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 Knicks

  5. New York Knicks(47-35)

    Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 Cavaliers

  6. Brooklyn Nets(45-37)

    Clinched No. 6 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 3 76ers

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

  1. Miami Heat(44-38)

    Clinched No. 7 seed and play-in game vs. No. 8 Hawks

  2. Atlanta Hawks(41-41)

    Clinched No. 8 seed and play-in game vs. No. 7 Heat

  3. Toronto Raptors(41-41)

    Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in game vs. No. 10 Bulls

  4. Chicago Bulls(40-42)

    Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in game vs. No. 9 Raptors

