The United States won two more gold medals on Monday at the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. In the women’s 100 metres, Sha’Carri Richardson of Dallas, Texas placed first with a time of 10.65 seconds, and in the men’s 110 metre hurdles, the gold medalist was Grant Holloway of Chesapeake, Virginia, with a time of 12.96 seconds.

Women’s 100 Metres

Richardson’s time of 10.65 was a championship record. What was mind boggling about Richardson’s run was that she won from heat nine. Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won the silver medal with a time of 10.72 seconds and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica won the bronze medal with a time of 10.77 seconds. It was an incredibly blistering fast final. Seven sprinters went under 11 seconds.

Not at the Olympics

Richardson did not compete for the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 because she was suspended for testing positive for THC metabolites. Richardson later admitted to taking cannabis to help cope in qualifying for the Olympic Games during a tough time when her biological mother had passed away. It was a Jamaican sweep in the women’s 100 metres at the Olympic Games as Elaine Thompson-Herah won gold with a time of 10.61 seconds, Fraser-Pryce won silver with a time of 10.74 seconds and Jackson won bronze with a time of 10.76 seconds. American Florence Griffith-Joyner of Los Angeles, California set the world record with a time of 10.49 seconds in the quarterfinals of the United States Olympic Trials on July 16, 1988.

Men’s 110 Metre Hurdles

Holloway dominated the field on Monday. He beat his closest competitor, Hansle Parchment of Jamaica, by .11 seconds, as the Jamaican won the silver medal with a time of 13.07 seconds. Dan Roberts of the United States won bronze with a time of 13.09 seconds.

Holloway, who won the silver medal in the men’s 110 metre hurdles at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 with a time of 13.09 seconds, won the last two world championships in the men’s 100 metre hurdles. He won in Doha, Qatar in 2019 with a time of 13.10, and in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 13.03. The reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 100 metre hurdles is Parchment, who had a time of 13.04 seconds. The world record holder in the men’s 100 metre hurdles is American Aries Merritt of Chicago, Illinois. He had a time of 12.8 seconds in winning the Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium on September 7, 2012.