The track cycling competitions are now underway at the 2024 Olympic Games, with world records being set. Great Britain set three world records in winning gold in the women’s team cycling sprint on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the Netherlands set two world records in winning gold in the men’s team cycling sprint.

Who contributed to the World Record in Women’s Team Track Cycling?

The British track cyclists who struck gold in world record time were Katy Marchant of Leeds, Sophie Capewell of Lichfield, and Emma Finucane of Carmarthen.

What were the three world records by Great Britain?

Heading into the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, China held the world record with a time of 45.487 seconds. Yufang Guo, Shanju Bao and Liying Yuan set the previous record at the Chinese Track League on June 26, 2024. Great Britain first broke China’s record with a time of 45.472 seconds in qualifying. Great Britain then had a time of 45.338 seconds in the first round, and then 45.186 seconds in the gold medal final against New Zealand. The Kiwis had a time in the final of 45.659 seconds. Germany won bronze as they beat the Netherlands.

Who contributed to the World Record in Men’s Team Track Cycling?

The Netherlands cyclists who struck gold in world record time were Jeffrey Hoagland of Nijverdal, Harrie Lavreysen of Luyksgestel and Roy van den Berg of Kampen. They initially had a time of 41.191 seconds in the first round, and 40.949 seconds in the gold medal final against silver medal winning Great Britain to set world records. The Netherlands had the world record before as they had a time of 41.225 seconds at a cycling competition in Berlin in 2020. In Paris on Tuesday, Australia beat France to win bronze.

The Australians meanwhile set a world record in the first round of the team pursuit on Tuesday. They had a time of 3:40.73.