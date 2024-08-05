Cycling

Remco Evenepoel makes Olympic cycling history

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23902159_168396541_lowres-2

In one of the most majestic scenes at the Olympic Games, the road races in cycling took pace this past weekend, with history being made in the men’s road race. For the first time ever, a male cyclist won the men’s road race and the men’s time trial at the same Olympic Games. That is what Remco Evenpoel of Belgium accomplished over the last week.

Men’s Road Race

Evenpoel posted a winning time on Saturday of six hours, 19 minutes and 34 seconds. He was victorious in bizarre circumstances. With less than four kilometres left. Evenopoel had a blown tire. However, he successfully made a bike change, and hung on for the gold medal.

Two French riders won silver and bronze. Valentin Madouas of Brest won the silver medal with a time of six hours, 20 minutes and 45 seconds. Christophe Laporte of La Seyne-sur-Mer won the bronze medal with a time of six hours, 20 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Who else has done the remarkable double?

On the women’s side, only one Olympic cyclist has ever won the time trial and road race at the same Olympic Games. Leontien Zijlaard of the Netherlands accomplished the feat at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

Women’s Road Race

Kristen Faulkner of Homer, Alaska won the gold medal in the women’s road race. She posted a winning time of 3:59.23. Marianne Vos of the Netherlands won the silver medal with a time of 4:00.21. Lotte Kopecky 0f Belgium won the bronze medal. There was a photo finish for second place with Blanka Vas of Hungary finishing in fourth place and just out of the medals.

Historic BMX Race

It was a fantastic moment in French cycling on Friday as France swept the medal podium in men’s BMX racing. Joris Daudet of Saintes won gold, Sylvain Andre of Cavaillon won silver, and Romain Mahieu won bronze. This was the first time since the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris that France swept the Olympic podium. A century ago, France swept the men’s sidehorse vault in gymnastics. Albert Seguin won gold, and Jean Gounot and Francois Gangloff shared silver. Meanwhile, in the women’s BMX racing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Saya Sakakibara of Australia won gold, Manon Veenstra of the Netherlands won silver and Zoe Claessens of Switzerland won bronze.

 

Topics  
Cycling Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Cycling

Cycling
Prefond

France wins gold in cycling and swimming at the Olympic Games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
Cycling
Kevin Durant, DraftKings CEO Invest In National Cycling League
Kevin Durant, DraftKings CEO Invest In National Cycling League
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2023
Cycling
Tour de France 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts: Winner’s Share Set At $545k
Tour de France 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts: Winner’s Share Set At $545k
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 6 2023
Cycling
Tour de France 2023 Budgets- Ineos Grenadier Leads Top 5 Highest-Spending Cycling Teams
Tour de France 2023 Budgets: Ineos Grenadier Leads Top 5 Highest-Spending Cycling Teams
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 8 2023
Cycling
How Tour de France Earns Up To $180 Million In Annual Revenue
How Tour de France Earns Up To $180 Million In Annual Revenue
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
Cycling
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings, & Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 2 2023
Cycling
Tadej Pogačar
Tadej Pogacar Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings, & Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top