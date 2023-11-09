Guardians name Stephen Vogt manager

The Cleveland Guardians named Stephen Vogt of Visalia, California as their new manager on Monday. The Guardians were in need of a new manager with the resignation of Terry Francona of Abderdeen, South Dakota.

Why did Francona resign?

Francona resigned because of health concerns. Over the last three seasons, he has been dealing with gastrointestinal issues, blood clots, headache issues, a toe infection, and a hip replacement. The Guardians manager was considered one of the top managers in all of baseball in the last two decades. He won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007, and was the American League Manager of the Year Award with Cleveland in 2013, 2016, and 2022. As a member of the Guardians, Francona had a record of 921 wins and 757 losses for a winning percentage of .549.

Stephen Vogt’s MLB career

Vogt was primarily a catcher in his decade of Major League Baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays (2012), the Oakland Athletics (2013 to 2017 and 2022), the Milwaukee Brewers (2017), the San Francisco Giants (2019), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2020 and 2021), and Atlanta Braves (2021). Vogt was an All-Star with the Athletics in 2015 and 2016, and won a World Series in Atlanta in 2021.

In 794 games, 2598 plate appearances, and 2348 at bats, Vogt has batted .239 with 812 home runs and 313 runs batted in. He also scored 259 runs and had 560 hits, 121 doubles, 13 triples, five stolen bases, 210 walks, 953 total bases, four sacrifice flies, 26 sacrifice hits, a .301 on base percentage and a .406 slugging percentage.

Where was Vogt in 2023?

Vogt was the bullpen and quality control coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The Mariners were at 88 wins and 74 losses, but missed the postseason. It is interesting that the Guardians have named Vogt their new manager when he only had one year of coaching experience.

How did the Guardians do in 2023?

The Guardians were at 76 wins and 86 losses. They were also 11 games back of the American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins.