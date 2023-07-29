News

Gymnast Simone Biles Shares Sneak Peek At Comeback Preparations


Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

The U.S. Classic gymnastics meet is one week away.

There is a loaded field of talented gymnasts competing in the event running from August 4-6 in Illinois.

It is a precursor to the Olympic trials, and many members of the 2020 Olympic team will be competing including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles.

Biles, 26, surprised many by quietly returning to competition.

She got married to football player Jonathan Owens this spring.

A couple of days ago, Biles gave us a sneak peek of how her preparations are going on the uneven bars with the help of fellow elite gymnast Zoe Miller, a high school senior, who is committed to LSU gymnastics beginning in fall 2024.

@simonebilesowens T-10 DAYS TILL CLASSICS #gymnastics #fyp #usa @zoe ♬ original sound – Simone Biles

What We See

Biles looks relaxed and happy.

She has famously and publicly dealt with mental health issues and the “twisties” at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It was so much for her to deal with that she pulled herself out of the competition.

We do not see any indications that Biles is dealing with these issues again.

Her smile lights up the screen, and Miller seems like a perfect foil for her.

Miller even teases that nothing else can be seen until the competition.

Will Biles Make The Team?

It is early so it is difficult to predict.

There will be a lot of gymnasts competing spanning different generations of USA Gymnastics; Gabby Douglas, 27, recently announced she was coming out of retirement to compete.

Fans will get to see where Biles is in her training at the US Classic.

Whether she makes it or not, all of us should just enjoy seeing Biles, the undisputed GOAT of gymnastics, out on the floor and on the different apparatuses once again.

 

 


Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
