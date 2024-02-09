Heavyweights Collide in UFC Vegas 87 Main Event

The upcoming UFC Vegas 87 event on March 2nd has received a significant boost with the announcement of a heavyweight main event featuring Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik and the undefeated Shamil Gaziev.

Rozenstruik, a former kickboxing champion, is looking to rebound after a disappointing knockout loss to Alexander Volkov in his last outing. Despite his setback, “Bigi Boy” remains one of the most feared strikers in the division, boasting 12 knockouts in his 14 career victories. His explosive combinations and devastating leg kicks make him a constant threat, and he will be eager to showcase his power against Gaziev.

Gaziev, on the other hand, is a rising prospect with an unblemished record of 10-0. The Russian standout has impressed with his well-rounded skillset, combining powerful striking with strong wrestling and submission abilities. He has finished all but two of his professional fights, showcasing his finishing instincts and ability to adapt to different situations. However, Gaziev has yet to face an opponent of Rozenstruik’s caliber, and his inexperience at the highest level could be a factor in this main event showdown.

This matchup presents an intriguing clash of styles. Rozenstruik’s knockout power will undoubtedly be the biggest threat to Gaziev, who will need to utilize his wrestling and grappling to neutralize the Dutchman’s striking and take the fight to the ground. If Gaziev can weather the early storm and impose his grappling, he could potentially frustrate Rozenstruik and open up opportunities for submission attempts.

Ultimately, the outcome of this fight is likely to hinge on which fighter can impose their will early on. Rozenstruik will be looking to land a fight-ending blow with his heavy hands, while Gaziev will aim to control the fight with his wrestling and sap “Bigi Boy’s” power. This main event promises to be an exciting and potentially explosive affair, with both fighters having the potential to claim victory in spectacular fashion