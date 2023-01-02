NCAAF

Heisman Trophy Winner QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. & RB Jahmyr Gibbs Among Alabama Players Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
bryce young will anderson jahmyr gibbs
Several of the biggest names in college football have officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama quarterback and Heisman winner Bryce Young, and teammates Will Anderson Jr., and Jahmyr Gibbs will enter the draft after their season ended with a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. The trio are all expected to be drafted in the first round with Young and Anderson possibly going in the top-three.

Alabama loses three first-round prospects to the NFL

A trio of likely first-round picks have declared they will leave Alabama and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Quarterback Bryce Young, edge rusher Will Anderson, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all played their last game for the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the Sugar Bowl victory over K-State.

Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young could easily make a case to be the first pick in the draft. Young has 8,037 yards with 75 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his Alabama career. He is projected as the top quarterback in this year’s draft ahead of Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Also able to make a case to be the top pick is edge rusher, Will Anderson. In his three seasons at Tuscaloosa, Anderson has made over 200 tackles, 58.5 TFL, and 34.5 sacks. He lives in the backfield and is likely to compete with Georgia’s Jalen Carter to be the first defensive player off the board.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will join them both in preparing for the draft process. Gibbs is a transfer from Georgia Tech who spent his last season with the Tide. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, rushing 850 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He is currently expected to be a late first-round pick, with Bijan Robinson being the only running back expected to go higher.

Alabama has the number one recruiting class in the country going into next year. However, it is safe to say they will miss the production of these three big-time players.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27.

Topics  
NCAAF News
