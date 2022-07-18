Home Run Derby Winners: Who Has The Most Wins in HR Derby History?

The list of past Home Run Derby winners includes MLB Hall of Famers and some of the best power hitters in baseball history. In 2022, Pete Alonso will attempt to cement his name in MLB history by becoming the first player to win the Home Run Derby three straight times. Former Seattle Mariners’ star Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to win the event three times. He clubbed the most home runs in 1994 before winning back-to-back trophies in 1998 and 1999. Below, we’ll go over a list of Home Run Derby winners, along with who has the most Home Run Derby wins by team and player.

Home Run Derby Winners

Dave Parker won the first Home Run Derby in 1985.

Since then, the event has become one of the most exciting moments during the MLB All-Star Game.

Some of the MLB’s best home run hitters have proved their strength and showed off their power in the Derby. Past Home Run Derby winners include sluggers like Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa, and more.

Over the last five years, Giarcarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Pete Alonso have won the award.

For a complete breakdown of the past Home Run Derby winners, check out the list below.

Year Winner Team League Stadium 1985 Dave Parker Cincinnati Reds National League Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (Minnesota) 1986 Wally Joyner California Angels AL Astrodome (Houston) Darryl Strawberry New York Mets NL 1987 Andre Dawson Chicago Cubs NL Oakland Alameda County Coliseum (Oakland) 1988 Canceled Due to Rain 1989 Eric Davis Cincinnati Reds NL Anaheim Stadium (California) Ruben Sierra Texas Rangers AL 1990 Ryne Sandberg Chicago Cubs NL Wrigley Field (Chicago) 1991 Cal Ripken Jr Baltimore Orioles AL Skydome (Toronto) 1992 Mark McGwire Oakland Athletics AL Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego) 1993 Juan Gonzalez Texas Rangers AL Oriole Park (Baltimore) 1994 Ken Griffey Jr Seattle Mariners AL Three Rivers Stadium (Pittsburgh) 1995 Frank Thomas Chicago White Sox AL The Ballpark in Arlington (Texas) 1996 Barry Bonds San Francisco Giants NL Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia) 1997 Tino Martinez New York Yankees AL Jacobs Field (Cleveland) 1998 Ken Griffey Jr Seattle Mariners AL Coors Field (Colorado) 1999 Ken Griffey Jr Seattle Mariners AL Fenway Park (Boston) 2000 Sammy Sosa Chicago Cubs NL Turner Field (Atlanta) 2001 Luis Gonzalez Arizona Diamondbacks NL Safeco Field (Seattle) 2002 Jason Giambi New York Yankees AL Miller Park (Milwaukee) 2003 Garret Anderson Anaheim Angels AL U.S. Cellular Field (Chicago) 2004 Miguel Tejada Baltimore Orioles AL Minute Maid Park (Houston) 2005 Bobby Abreu Philadelphia Phillies NL Comerica Park (Detroit) 2006 Ryan Howard Philadelphia Phillies NL PNC Park (Pittsburgh) 2007 Vladimir Guerrero Los Angeles Angels of Anahiem AL AT&T Park (San Francisco) 2008 Justin Morneau Minnesota Twins AL Yankee Stadium (New York) 2009 Prince Fielder Milwaukee Brewers NL Busch Stadium (St. Louis) 2010 David Ortiz Boston Red Sox AL Angel Stadium (Los Angeles) 2011 Robinson Cano New York Yankees AL Chase Field (Arizona) 2012 Prince Fielder Detroit Tigers AL Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City) 2013 Yoenis Cespesdes Oakland Athletics AL Citi Field (New York) 2014 Yoenis Cespesdes Oakland Athletics AL Target Field (Minnesota) 2015 Todd Frazier Cincinnati Reds NL Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati) 2016 Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins NL Petco Park (San Diego) 2017 Aaron Judge New York Yankees AL Marlins Park (Miami) 2018 Bryce Harper Washington Nationals NL Nationals Park (Washington) 2019 Pete Alonso New York Mets NL Progressive Field (Cleveland) 2020 Canceled Due to Covid 19- Pandemic 2021 Pete Alonso New York Mets NL Coors Field (Colorado)

Home Run Derby Wins by Team

With a nickname like the Bronx Bombers, it should come as no surprise that the New York Yankees have been well-represented at the Home Run Derby. Four Yankees players have won the Home Run Derby, more than any other team. Six other teams have had a player win the Derby three times.

Scroll down below to view which teams have the most Home Run Derby wins.

Rank Team Wins Year 1 New York Yankees 4 1997, 2002, 2011, 2017 2 Los Angeles Angels 3 1986, 2003, 2007 Oakland Athletics 3 1992, 2013, 2014 Chicago Cubs 3 1987. 1990. 2000 Seattle Mariners 3 1994, 1998. 1999 Cincinnati Reds 3 1985. 1989, 2015 New York Mets 3 1986, 2019, 2021 8 Baltimore Orioles 2 1991. 2004 Philadelphia Phillies 2 2005, 2006 Texas Rangers 2 1989, 1993 11 Chicago White Sox 1 1995 San Francisco Giants 1 1996 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 2001 Minnesota Twins 1 2008 Milwaukee Brewers 1 2009 Boston Red Sox 1 2010 Detroit Tigers 1 2012 Miami Marlins 1 2016 Washington Nationals 1 2018

Most Home Run Derby Wins by a Player

Ken Griffey Jr is the only player to ever win the Home Run Derby three times but that could change in 2022. New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso has a chance to tie Griffey with the most Home Run Derby wins (3). With a victory in the 2022 Home Run Derby, Alonso would also become the first MLB player to win the event in three consecutive seasons.

Prince Fielder and Yoenis Cespedes are among the other MLB players that have won the Home Run Derby at least two times.

To find out who has the most Home Run Derby wins, scroll down below.