Home Run Derby Winners: Who Has The Most Wins in HR Derby History?

The list of past Home Run Derby winners includes MLB Hall of Famers and some of the best power hitters in baseball history. In 2022, Pete Alonso will attempt to cement his name in MLB history by becoming the first player to win the Home Run Derby three straight times. Former Seattle Mariners’ star Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to win the event three times. He clubbed the most home runs in 1994 before winning back-to-back trophies in 1998 and 1999. Below, we’ll go over a list of Home Run Derby winners, along with who has the most Home Run Derby wins by team and player.
Home Run Derby Winners
Dave Parker won the first Home Run Derby in 1985.
Since then, the event has become one of the most exciting moments during the MLB All-Star Game.
Some of the MLB’s best home run hitters have proved their strength and showed off their power in the Derby. Past Home Run Derby winners include sluggers like Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa, and more.
Over the last five years, Giarcarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Pete Alonso have won the award.
For a complete breakdown of the past Home Run Derby winners, check out the list below.
|Year
|Winner
|Team
|League
|Stadium
|1985
|Dave Parker
|Cincinnati Reds
|National League
|Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (Minnesota)
|1986
|Wally Joyner
|California Angels
|AL
|
Astrodome (Houston)
|Darryl Strawberry
|New York Mets
|NL
|1987
|Andre Dawson
|Chicago Cubs
|NL
|Oakland Alameda County Coliseum (Oakland)
|1988
|Canceled Due to Rain
|1989
|Eric Davis
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL
|Anaheim Stadium (California)
|Ruben Sierra
|Texas Rangers
|AL
|1990
|Ryne Sandberg
|Chicago Cubs
|NL
|Wrigley Field (Chicago)
|1991
|Cal Ripken Jr
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL
|Skydome (Toronto)
|1992
|Mark McGwire
|Oakland Athletics
|AL
|Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego)
|1993
|Juan Gonzalez
|Texas Rangers
|AL
|Oriole Park (Baltimore)
|1994
|Ken Griffey Jr
|Seattle Mariners
|AL
|Three Rivers Stadium (Pittsburgh)
|1995
|Frank Thomas
|Chicago White Sox
|AL
|The Ballpark in Arlington (Texas)
|1996
|Barry Bonds
|San Francisco Giants
|NL
|Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia)
|1997
|Tino Martinez
|New York Yankees
|AL
|Jacobs Field (Cleveland)
|1998
|Ken Griffey Jr
|Seattle Mariners
|AL
|Coors Field (Colorado)
|1999
|Ken Griffey Jr
|Seattle Mariners
|AL
|Fenway Park (Boston)
|2000
|Sammy Sosa
|Chicago Cubs
|NL
|Turner Field (Atlanta)
|2001
|Luis Gonzalez
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|NL
|Safeco Field (Seattle)
|2002
|Jason Giambi
|New York Yankees
|AL
|Miller Park (Milwaukee)
|2003
|Garret Anderson
|Anaheim Angels
|AL
|U.S. Cellular Field (Chicago)
|2004
|Miguel Tejada
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL
|Minute Maid Park (Houston)
|2005
|Bobby Abreu
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL
|Comerica Park (Detroit)
|2006
|Ryan Howard
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL
|PNC Park (Pittsburgh)
|2007
|Vladimir Guerrero
|Los Angeles Angels of Anahiem
|AL
|AT&T Park (San Francisco)
|2008
|Justin Morneau
|Minnesota Twins
|AL
|Yankee Stadium (New York)
|2009
|Prince Fielder
|Milwaukee Brewers
|NL
|Busch Stadium (St. Louis)
|2010
|David Ortiz
|Boston Red Sox
|AL
|Angel Stadium (Los Angeles)
|2011
|Robinson Cano
|New York Yankees
|AL
|Chase Field (Arizona)
|2012
|Prince Fielder
|Detroit Tigers
|AL
|Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City)
|2013
|Yoenis Cespesdes
|Oakland Athletics
|AL
|Citi Field (New York)
|2014
|Yoenis Cespesdes
|Oakland Athletics
|AL
|Target Field (Minnesota)
|2015
|Todd Frazier
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL
|Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati)
|2016
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Miami Marlins
|NL
|Petco Park (San Diego)
|2017
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|AL
|Marlins Park (Miami)
|2018
|Bryce Harper
|Washington Nationals
|NL
|Nationals Park (Washington)
|2019
|Pete Alonso
|New York Mets
|NL
|Progressive Field (Cleveland)
|2020
|Canceled Due to Covid 19- Pandemic
|2021
|Pete Alonso
|New York Mets
|NL
|Coors Field (Colorado)
Home Run Derby Wins by Team
With a nickname like the Bronx Bombers, it should come as no surprise that the New York Yankees have been well-represented at the Home Run Derby. Four Yankees players have won the Home Run Derby, more than any other team. Six other teams have had a player win the Derby three times.
Scroll down below to view which teams have the most Home Run Derby wins.
|Rank
|Team
|Wins
|Year
|1
|New York Yankees
|4
|1997, 2002, 2011, 2017
|2
|Los Angeles Angels
|3
|1986, 2003, 2007
|Oakland Athletics
|3
|1992, 2013, 2014
|Chicago Cubs
|3
|1987. 1990. 2000
|Seattle Mariners
|3
|1994, 1998. 1999
|Cincinnati Reds
|3
|1985. 1989, 2015
|New York Mets
|3
|1986, 2019, 2021
|
8
|Baltimore Orioles
|2
|1991. 2004
|Philadelphia Phillies
|2
|2005, 2006
|Texas Rangers
|2
|1989, 1993
|
11
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1995
|San Francisco Giants
|1
|1996
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|1
|2001
|Minnesota Twins
|1
|2008
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1
|2009
|Boston Red Sox
|1
|2010
|Detroit Tigers
|1
|2012
|Miami Marlins
|1
|2016
|Washington Nationals
|1
|2018
Most Home Run Derby Wins by a Player
Ken Griffey Jr is the only player to ever win the Home Run Derby three times but that could change in 2022. New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso has a chance to tie Griffey with the most Home Run Derby wins (3). With a victory in the 2022 Home Run Derby, Alonso would also become the first MLB player to win the event in three consecutive seasons.
Prince Fielder and Yoenis Cespedes are among the other MLB players that have won the Home Run Derby at least two times.
To find out who has the most Home Run Derby wins, scroll down below.
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Ken Griffey Jr
|Seattle Mariners
|1994. 1998. 1999
|Prince Fielder
|Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers
|2009, 2012
|Yoenis Cespedes
|Oakland Athletics
|2013, 2014
|Pete Alonso
|New York Mets
|2019, 2021