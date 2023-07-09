The University of Houston Football Stadium is seeing massive upgrades prior to its joining of the Big 12 Conference

On July 1, 2023, the Houston Cougars became one of the four new programs to join the Big 12 conference. To celebrate this milestone, Houston hosted a Livestream event called “Toast to the Big 12” featuring university president Dr. Renu Khator, athletic director Chris Pezman, football head coach Dana Holgorsen, and men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson as speakers.

New Conference, New Stadium

With the transition to the Big 12, Houston recognized the need for facility upgrades to compete at the conference level. During the Livestream, depictions of the planned football operations facility and TDECU Stadium renovations were unveiled. Construction for the football operations facility is scheduled to begin shortly after Houston’s home finale against Oklahoma State on November 18, with an estimated completion time of 18 months, targeting fall 2025. A few separate readings were leaked on Twitter as well.

Pezman shared renderings of the project, including TDECU Stadium’s premium seating and video board, the exterior and interior lobby of the football operations facility, and the new weight room. The premium seating section at TDECU Stadium will feature a party deck with suites and club seats, accommodating approximately 850 to 900 occupants. However, this addition will result in a reduction of approximately 250 to 300 seats. The new video board will span from sideline to sideline and be three times the size of the current one.

The planned $140 million football operations facility will house coaches’ offices and player areas. It will feature a “dramatic” grand staircase in the split lobby, with a main entrance comprising a 30-foot tall glass wall. The second-floor weight room will span 20,000 square feet.

Although the renovations will not be completed in time for the upcoming season, Houston is now an official member of the Big 12 conference. They will begin their 2023 season on September 2 against UTSA at TDECU Stadium and open conference play at home on September 16 against TCU, a team that reached the College Football Playoff in the previous season.