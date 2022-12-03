How Does UND Hockey Fix Its Goaltending and Defense?

During the 2022-23 season, the University of North Dakota hockey team has struggled defensively and with their goaltending. At times, it hasn’t been pretty. They can do better.
How does UND fix this? Where do we start?
On Friday night, UND took on their league rival St. Cloud State in an important conference matchup. The Hawks were looking to move up in the NCHC standings and looked pretty good during the first period. They took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
That’s where it ended.
In the second period, the Hawks played undisciplined hockey and started a parade to the penalty box. It didn’t take long for the Huskies to capitalize on UND’s undisciplined play, scoring six unanswered goals and cruising to a 7-2 victory. The Huskies displayed a balanced attack; scoring two on the power play, one short-handed, and four even-strength goals. With the loss, UND’s record dropped to 6-7-3 (.469) and 2-4-1 (.333) NCHC. The UND fanbase is getting restless.
With the win, SCSU solidified their 5th-place Pairwise Ranking. Yes, it’s still early, but there’s a good chance the Huskies could end up being a top-four team on selection Sunday in March. Meanwhile, UND is currently sitting in 24th place with a lot of ground to make up.