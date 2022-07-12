The 2022 British Open will mark the end of Major Championship play this season. St. Andrews will welcome back the world’s top golfers to the Old Course this week, including golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Rory McIlroy is the Open 2022 betting favorite but Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jon Rahm are not far behind on the British Open odds leaderboard. No matter where you live, golf fans can stream every second of The Open 2022 from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Scroll down below to learn how to watch British Open 2022 with a VPN from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch British Open 2022 with a VPN from Anywhere in the World

The British Open is the final major championship of the season and could be the last time fans get to see Tiger Woods compete at the legendary St. Andrews golf course.

While streaming can be a challenge, thanks to some of the best VPNs on the market, PGA Tour fans don’t have to miss a single stroke in 2022.

Using a VPN, fans can encrypt their connection and catch every second of the action at The Open 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the British Open 2022 using NordVPN.

Click here to sign up for NordVPN Choose a US server Create an account with Peacock Stream British Open 2022 from outside the US

The Best VPNs to Watch British Open 2022 From Anywhere in the World

British Open 2022 Schedule

📅 British Open 2022 Date: July 14-July17

July 14-July17 🕙 British Open 2022 Tee Times: TBD

TBD 📺 Streaming Platform: Peacock

Peacock 🏆 British Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland

St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

Where To Watch British Open 2022 If You’re Outside The US

The 2022 Open Championship will be streamed live from St.Andrew’s Links in Scotland. With early tee times for the British Open, golf fans will have to be up early to catch all of their favorite golfers this weekend. Peacock will be offering a live stream of the British Open and users can sign up using a free trial.

While Peacock offers a reliable live stream, it is only available in the US. NBC’s Peacock applies geo-blocking, which will prohibit golf fans from around the world from watching the Open Championship online.

Still, fans can use VPN services, like NordVPN, to unlock the ability to stream Peacock from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services available for the British Open 2022.

1. NordVPN —Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events



One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption, and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

✅ Excellent performance and speed

✅ Great security features

✅ Unblocks streaming websites

✅ Intuitive apps for most devices

2. PureVPN — Seamless Streaming And Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ AES-256 Encryption

✅ Compatible with Android TV

✅ Supports torrenting

3. Surfshark — Seamless Streaming And Download Services

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds, and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

✅ Available in Multiple Languages

✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections

✅ Well Designed app

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds

How to Stream British Open 2022 Online Using A VPN

While using a VPN may be confusing for new users, the best VPN services are simple to download and use. VPN services help fans get access to their favorite streaming platforms from anywhere in the world by allowing them to keep their connection private.

Scroll down below to learn how to stream the British Open online using a VPN.

Step 1: Choose a VPN



From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for British Open 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN



After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To Peacock



After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to Peacock and watch the British Open 2022.

Step 4: Stream British Open 2022 For Free

Simply sign up or sign in to your Peacock account and stream British Open online from anywhere in the world.