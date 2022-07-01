How to Watch Love Island UK Outside of the United Kingdom | Free Live Stream

The eighth season of the hit UK television reality series Love Island started earlier this month on ITV2, with Laura Whitmore returning as host for a third season.

British dating game show is highly successful and influential in both British and European culture. In 2018, the series became the most-watched show in the ITV network’s history, and since 2020 it is the most-watched British TV show among young people aged 16-34, according to ITV Press Center.

While Love Island UK is broadcast via a UK-based channel, it can be difficult for users outside of the United Kingdom to watch the show live or on-demand. In this article we will explore how to watch Love Island UK from outside of the United Kingdom, using both VPN and P2P technology. To learn more about how to watch Love Island UK, continue reading now.

Best VPNs to Watch Love Island UK Online

How to Watch Love Island UK Outside of the United Kingdom

If you live outside of the United Kingdom, watching Love Island UK online may be quite difficult.

However, with a few quick steps and the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology, fans of Love Island can get set up and begin watching the show with little to no hassle.

For a step-by-step guide on How to Watch Love Island UK outside of the United Kingdom, check out the instructions below.

Love Island UK Season Eight TV Schedule

📅 Love Island Date: Started June 6th, 2022

Started June 6th, 2022 🕙 Love Island Time: Every Sunday – Friday at 4 PM BST, 9 PM EST

Every Sunday – Friday at 4 PM BST, 9 PM EST 🏟 Love Island Location: Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca, Spain 📺 TV Channel: ITV2

ITV2 🏆 Love Island 2021 Winner: Liam Reardon (21) and Millie Court (24)

Where To Watch Love Island If You’re Outside The UK

By using a Virtual Protected Network (VPN) Love Island fans can tune into the best British reality show with just a few short clicks.

To learn more about where to watch Love Island from outside of the UK, continue reading as we review the top three VPN services available for live streaming the eighth season of Love Island.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN on the Market for Watching Live Streaming TV Events



NordVPN is one of the very best VPN services on the market in 2022. Based out of Panama, NordVPN has offered its users great speeds, reliable security and peer audited no-logs policy that makes NordVPN one of the safest VPN services on the market, since its launch in 2012.

What We Like:

✅ Great Speeds

✅ Unbreakable Encryption

✅ Peer Audited No-Logs Policy

✅ One of the Most Trusted Brands in the Industry

2. PureVPN — Offers Users Seamless Streaming and Download Services



PureVPN is a VPN service rapidly growing in popularity over the last few years, offering its clients fast streaming services and the ability to evade geo-fencing on media content. PureVPN has steps to upgrade its security recently, with an ‘Always-On-Audit’ protocol recently introduced.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ Fast Streaming on all Platforms

✅ Ability to Evade Geo-Fencing in all Countries

✅ Upgraded ‘Always-On-Audit’ Security Protocol

3. Surfshark — Great VPN Services Offering Clients Unlimited Devices for Live Streaming



Surfshark is a VPN Service company located in the Netherlands, founded back in 2018. Surfshark’s services are offered in more than a dozen languages, with both a transparent security protocol and reliable streaming speeds. Surfshark allows its users to connect with as many devices as they like and provides excellent coverage for access to the most popular streaming platforms in the world.

What We Like:

✅ Service Offered in Multiple Languages

✅ Allows Connection to Unlimited Devices

✅ Transparent Security Protocol

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds for Most Online Platforms

How to Stream Love Island UK With a VPN From Outside the United Kingdom

Using a VPN can be confusing for new users.

Next, we’ll walk you through the process of setting up your VPN and streaming Love Island UK online for free.

For a complete step-by-step guide on how to stream Love Island UK with a VPN from outside the country, read on below.

Step 1: Install a VPN

The very first step to watching Love Island UK outside of the United Kingdom is to set up a Virtual Private Network. A VPN will secure your connection and encrypts your online movements and enable users from outside of the U.K to gain access to geofenced streaming apps such as ITV Hub. Download one of the VPN services listed below and continue to the next step.

Step 2: Choose a Server in the UK

Install your VPN service and sign-up with either a full-time subscription or a free trial offer.

Once you’ve chosen your plan, be sure to select a server based in the United Kingdom, in order to gain access to British streaming apps.

Step 3: Create an Account with ITV Hub Streaming App

Once connected to your VPN’s UK-based server, you can now access British television streaming apps, such as ITV Hub, where Love Island is broadcasted on-demand and streamed live.

Download the ITV Hub streaming app and sign-up for an ITV Hub account.

Once you’ve followed those instructions, make sure to verify your email while still logged in to your VPN’s UK-based server (Do not verify your email on a separate device).

Step 4: Begin Watching Love Island UK

Search for Love Island UK on the ITV Hub streaming app and start watching immediately.

Users can watch previously aired episodes from this season, as well as watch live episodes on-demand. Love Island streams on the ITV Hub app at 9 PM BST in the U.K which is 4 PM EST in North America.

Last year, Love Island aired between June and August, with this year’s season expected to do the same.

Love Island UK Series 8 Contestants and Couples

The eighth season of Love Island was filmed in Mallorca, Spain, marking the first time since the third series that the show has moved to a new location. Earlier this month it was announced that for this year’s season, the original couples in the show’s format would be decided by public voting, which began on June 2nd. A vote was conducted on the ITV Hub app to decide which boy each girl would couple with. Twenty contestants ranging from ages 19-28 years old were included in this year’s season of Love Island, with four contestants having already been dumped.

Last year’s winners, Liam Reardon and Millie Court lasted on Love Island for over fifty days, before winning the show on the final episode of the season.