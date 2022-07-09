The 2022 MLB season is approaching the All-Star Break, but it’s not too late to catch your favorite teams in action. No matter where you live, baseball fans from around the world can stream MLB games from virtually anywhere using the best VPN services on the market. Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB 2022 with a VPN from outside the US .

How to Watch MLB Games with a VPN from Outside the US

By signing up for the best VPN services, MLB fans never have to miss a pitch or a home run. In fact, baseball fans can hear the crack of the bat from around the world. Simply sign up, choose a US server, and start streaming baseball games online from nearly any location.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB 2022 using NordVPN.

Click here to sign up for NordVPN Choose a US server Create an account with ESPN+ Stream MLB games from outside the US

The Best VPNs to Stream MLB Games From Anywhere in the World

MLB 2022 Schedule

📅 MLB 2022 Date: March 31-October 5, 2022

March 31-October 5, 2022 🕙 Expected World Series Date: November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 📺 Streaming Platform: MLB TV

🏆 World Series 2021 Winner: Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves 🎲 MLB 2022 Odds: New York Yankees +375 | Los Angeles Dodgers +425 | Houston Astros +650 | New York Mets +750

Where To Watch MLB Games If You’re Outside The US

Whether you’re traveling or simply not in the US, signing up for a VPN is a quick and easy solution that can help you watch baseball games online.

The best VPNs give baseball fans access to streaming services like MLB.TV, allowing them to watch MLB games online from anywhere in the world. With the World Series only a few months away, baseball fans outside the US can stream their favorite MLB teams by securing their connection with some of the world’s best VPN services.

But which VPN should you choose?

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services for live streaming MLB games from outside the US.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events



One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

✅ Excellent performance and speed

✅ Great security features

✅ Unblocks streaming websites

✅ Intuitive apps for most devices

2. PureVPN — Seamless Streaming And Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ AES-256 Encryption

✅ Compatible with Android TV

✅ Supports torrenting

3. Surfshark —Unlimited Devices For Live Streaming

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds, and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

✅ Available in Multiple Languages

✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections

✅ Well Designed app

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds

How to Stream MLB Games Online Using A VPN

While using a VPN may be confusing for new users, the best VPN services are simple to download and use. VPN services help fans get access to their favorite streaming platforms from anywhere in the world by allowing them to keep their connection private.

Scroll down below to learn how to stream the MLB online using a VPN.

Step 1: Choose a VPN



From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for MLB 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN



After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To MLB.TV



After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to ESPN+ and watch the MLB 2022.

Step 4: Stream MLB TV For Free

Simply sign up or sign in to your MLB.TV account and stream MLB online from anywhere in the world.