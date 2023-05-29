News

How to watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship 2023: Duke vs. Notre Dame

Dan Girolamo
Duke goalie throws a pass.

It’s Memorial Day, which means men’s college lacrosse takes centerstage. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be decided as Duke takes on Notre Dame at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Find out everything about the game between Duke and Notre Dame, including the date, time, location, TV schedule, and live stream.

2023 Men’s Lacrosse Championship Date, Time, Location & TV Schedule

  • 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship: Duke vs. Notre Dame
  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field| Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Odds: Notre Dame -1.5 (+105)

How To Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be televised on ESPN.

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, and Paul Carcaterra will have the call. Chris Cotter, Matt Ward, and Bill Tierney will provide pre-game and halftime analysis.

Coverage is set to begin at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Fans can also stream the game on ESPN+ or through the ESPN App.

Duke vs. Notre Dame

The oddsmakers at top online sportsbooks list Notre Dame as a slight favorite.

The No. 3 Fighting Irish enter Monday’s championship game after a thrilling overtime semifinal 13-12 victory against No. 2 Virginia.

This marks their third championship appearance in school history. The Irish made the championship game in 2010 and 2014 but lost to Duke both times. Notre Dame is still searching for their first-ever National Championship.

The top-seeded Blue Devils also won a thrilling overtime game in the semifinals, defeating No. 5 Penn State 16-15 on a controversial no-call.

The Blue Devils have been one of the most successful programs of the last 13 years. Duke has made the title game four times since 2010, winning three National Championships.

The Blue Devils are looking for their first championship since 2014, when they defeated Notre Dame.

During the regular season, Notre Dame defeated Duke 17-12 on April 8.

View the odds below.

2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Notre Dame Duke Play
Moneyline -130 +100 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (+105) +1.5(-135) BetOnline logo
Total Points O 26.5 (-110) U 26.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
