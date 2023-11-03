Week 10 of the college football season is already here, and the Texas Longhorns look to continue their excellent season in a top-25 clash against Kansas State. Texas, now ranked seventh in the nation by the College Football Playoff Committee, will take on a No.23 ranked Wildcats team on a hot streak. It’s a week 10 Big 12 clash, that you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Texas football against Kansas State for free in Week 10.



Texas are trying to creep their way back into the College Football Playoff and a win against a ranked Kansas State team would do a lot to endear them to the CFP Committee. They are coming off the back of two wins as they try to keep their season alive after the Red River Rivalry loss.

Currently ranked at 7, the Longhorns will need to be perfect from here on out if they want to be involved in the CFP. And that starts this week against the Kansas State with Maalik Murphy under center again replacing the injured Quinn Ewers.

Join us and see if the Longhorns can keep their postseason hopes alive, and do it by streaming this Texas football game for free.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Texas will take on Kansas on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup. The Longhorns are expected to beat the Wildcats in a close-fought encounter. This week, they are 4-point favorites against the Wildcats according to BetOnline.

With Maalik Murphy at QB once again, can the Longhorns live up to expectations?

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Texas -4 -115 Over 49 -110 Kansas State +4 -105 Under 49 -110

The game kicks off at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, November 4, and will be one of the most viewed matchups of Week 10.

How to Watch Texas Football For Free

The game will be aired on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

