Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup is a great one that features the Buffalo Bills (5-3) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Find out how to watch Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

Buffalo and Cincinnati meet for the first time since the 2022 playoffs when the Bengals won 27-10 in the Divisional Round.

When the Bills played in Cincinnati last season in Week 17, the game was canceled after Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The Bills’ medical team revived Hamlin on the field, which saved his life. Hamlin will be on the sidelines on Sunday night.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 9: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Bills vs. Bengals

📅 Date : Sunday – Nov. 5, 2023

: Sunday – Nov. 5, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Bengals With A Free Live Stream

Two of the AFC's best face off this Sunday night. via @NFL | #BillsMafia #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/8PCFRZ7Vja — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2023

The game between the Bills and Bengals kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen on the call.

Football Night in America starts at 7 p.m. ET and will preview the game and run through the highlights of the earlier games.

Peacock will stream the NBC broadcast. Customers can sign up for Peacock Premium, the ad-supported tier that costs $6/month, or Peacock Premium Plus, the ad-free service priced at $12/month.

For those who don’t have cable, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that provide NBC at a cheaper price. Additionally, these two services offer free trials.

Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Bengals

In a rematch of the playoff game, the Bengals have the upper hand as a slight 1.5-favorite. The winner will hold an important tiebreaker when determining playoff seeding.

