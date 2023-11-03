NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup is a great one that features the Buffalo Bills (5-3) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Find out how to watch Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream. 

Buffalo and Cincinnati meet for the first time since the 2022 playoffs when the Bengals won 27-10 in the Divisional Round.

When the Bills played in Cincinnati last season in Week 17, the game was canceled after Demar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The Bills’ medical team revived Hamlin on the field, which saved his life. Hamlin will be on the sidelines on Sunday night.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 9: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Oct 8, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates with running back James Cook (4) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Bills vs. Bengals
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Nov. 5, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Bengals With A Free Live Stream

The game between the Bills and Bengals kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen on the call.

Football Night in America starts at 7 p.m. ET and will preview the game and run through the highlights of the earlier games.

Peacock will stream the NBC broadcast. Customers can sign up for Peacock Premium, the ad-supported tier that costs $6/month, or Peacock Premium Plus, the ad-free service priced at $12/month.

For those who don’t have cable, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that provide NBC at a cheaper price. Additionally, these two services offer free trials.

Place a wager on Bills vs. Bengals on BetOnline to receive a free live stream. For new customers, receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Bills vs. Bengals Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Bills vs. Bengals
  5. Stream Bills vs. Bengals for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after running for a first down in the second quarter of a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

In a rematch of the playoff game, the Bengals have the upper hand as a slight 1.5-favorite. The winner will hold an important tiebreaker when determining playoff seeding.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (+110) -1.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49.5 (-112) Under 49.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Bengals Bills NFL News and Rumors
