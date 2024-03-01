UFC Vegas 87 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The UFC kicks off March with a stacked fight night event with two heavy hitters in the heavyweight division when No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on undefeated prospect Shail Gaziev. Rozenstruik is looking to get back into the win column after losing via first-round rear-naked choke to Jailton Almeida in his last fight. Meanwhile, Gaziev will be looking to continue his winning ways after he burst onto the scene with an absolutely dominant performance in his UFC debut knocking out Martin Buday in the second round. A win of either one of these two heavyweight can push them into contention in the very weak heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the light heavyweight division between two surging prospects, the undefeated Vitro Petrino and the Aussie Tyson Pedro. Petrino has now won all three of his fights in the UFC after he secured his contract with a vicious knockout on the Contender Series. He will be looking to make it 11 straight wins when he takes on powerful striker Tyson Pedro. Pedro hit a bit of a rough patch dropping back-to-back fights in 2018 but after a four-year layoff he has now won three out of his last four and will be looking for his biggest win to date when he attempts to stop the hype train Vitor Petrino this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 87.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 87

🥊 UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev 📅 Date: Saturday, March 3, 2024

Saturday, March 3, 2024 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Rozenstruik 13-5 | Gaziev 12-0

Rozenstruik 13-5 | Gaziev 12-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Rozenstruik (+153) | Gaziev (-178)

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 87 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Shamil Gaziev -178 Jairzinho Rozenstruik +153

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Vitor Petrino -300 Tyson Pedro +250

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Muhammad Mokaev -367 Alex Perez +302

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Umar Nurmagomedov -1100 Bekzat Almakhan +725

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Steve Erceg -460 Matt Schnell +360

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Eryk Anders -525 Jamie Pickett +400

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play L’udovit Klein -1000 AJ Cunningham +700

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Javid Basharat -800 Aiemann Zahabi +550

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Christian Leroy Duncan -325 Claudio Ribeiro +275

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Oban Elliott -320 Val Woodburn +270

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Vinicius Oliveira -133 Bernardo Sopai +113

Fighter UFC Vegas 87 Odds Play Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady -180 Loik Radzhabov +155

UFC Vegas 87 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Loik Radzhabov (+155)

Bernardo Sopai (+113)

Muhammad Mokaev (-367)

Loik Radzhabov (+155)

Loik Radzhabov has a strong chance of beating Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady at UFC Vegas 87 for several reasons. Radzhabov, known as “The Tajik Tank,” possesses a relentless wrestling style that could pose a significant challenge for Al-Selwady, who has yet to face such high-level wrestling. Radzhabov’s size and wrestling prowess could give him an advantage in controlling the fight and dictating the pace against Al-Selwady, who excels in striking but may struggle against Radzhabov’s grappling skills.

Moreover, Radzhabov’s experience as a veteran fighter, having competed in the PFL and the UFC, provides him with the necessary skills and resilience to bounce back from his recent loss and secure a victory against Al-Selwady. His ability to utilize his size advantage effectively and implement his wrestling game plan could be key factors in securing a win over Al-Selwady.

Bernardo Sopai (+113)

Bernardo Sopai has a compelling opportunity to secure a victory over Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 87. Despite stepping in on short notice, Sopai’s recent performance and skill set make him a formidable opponent. With a record of 11-2, Sopai is coming off a three-fight finishing streak, showcasing his ability to dominate his opponents. His experience and success in previous fights demonstrate his readiness to face Oliveira.

Moreover, Sopai’s training at the AllStars Training Center alongside renowned fighters like Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafsson has undoubtedly honed his skills and prepared him for high-level competition. His Muay Thai striking background, characterized by leg kicks, a high guard, elbows, and powerful knockouts, could pose a significant challenge for Oliveira, who has faced knockout losses in all three of his defeats.

Bernardo Sopai’s recent winning streak, training environment, and striking prowess position him as a strong contender to defeat Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 87. His ability to capitalize on short notice opportunities and deliver impressive performances make him a fighter to watch in this upcoming matchup.

Muhammad Mokaev (-367)

Muhammad Mokaev stands poised to emerge victorious against Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87 due to several key factors. Mokaev’s impressive track record, boasting a perfect 10-0 professional MMA record, showcases his dominance and readiness for this high-stakes matchup. Additionally, Mokaev’s recent submission victories and relentless grappling pressure have proven to be formidable weapons in his arsenal, setting him apart as a rising star in the flyweight division.

Furthermore, the odds heavily favor Mokaev in this bout, with his momentum, speed, durability, and wrestling prowess aligning in his favor. Perez, on the other hand, is returning from a lengthy 19-month layoff and faces the challenge of overcoming Mokaev’s relentless grappling style and submission skills. Notably, Perez has shown vulnerabilities in grappling exchanges in the past, making Mokaev’s ground game a significant threat to his opponent.

Muhammad Mokaev’s unbeaten record, grappling proficiency, and favorable odds position him as a strong contender to defeat Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87. With his relentless pressure and submission expertise, Mokaev has the tools to secure a victory and continue his ascent in the flyweight division.