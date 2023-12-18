The adoption and implementation of AI have been a major theme for companies in 2023.

In fact, AI mentions were up 427 percent in Q1 2023 during earnings calls from Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple. However, it’s not just big tech companies who have been using AI to gain an edge over the competition.

Finixio, an affiliate marketing company, has leveraged AI in creative ways without sacrificing its commitment to authenticity and transparency.

Below, we’ll break down how Finixio uses AI to gain a competitive advantage in its affiliate marketing content strategy.

How Does Finixio Use AI?

The use of AI in content generation has come under the microscope in recent months. Finixio is one of the companies that have made use of the new technology, implementing the tools in a way that adds context and value to readers.

As great of a tool as AI has been, some companies have misused the technology to cut corners in the content-making process, much to the dismay of their core audience.

Some publications, like Sports Illustrated, used AI to generate content, news stories, and user profiles from fake individuals. Readers were outraged to find out the once-popular magazine had used AI without being transparent.

Here is how Finixio is using AI to add value and context to its content.

AI Betting Tips

One of the ways that Finixio has leveraged AI has been in its keyword focus for betting queries.

Even before the AI boom, bettors have sought computer-generated picks for sporting events. However, with AI being pushed from nearly every angle, their search intent has shifted from queries targeting “computer picks” to “AI picks” and “ChatGPT picks”. According to Google Trends, the search interest for AI picks and ChatGPT picks has jumped by more than 300% over the last 12 months.

Finixio was able to recognize this trend early in the year, capitalizing on these key terms during the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby, March Madness, and more. By using real writers to generate the content and add context to the AI predictions, Finixio has managed to integrate AI into stories in a transparent manner without sacrificing its authenticity.

ChatGPT Predictions

In addition to generating AI sports betting picks, Finixio has used AI technology, like ChatGPT, to solve problems and add context to trending stories in sports media. When golf fans were unhappy with the PGA Championship format, Finixio used ChatGPT to fix the issues and reimagine the format entirely. Finixio has also used ChatGPT to redesign the jerseys of pro sports teams and even predict Taylor Swift song titles following a hypothetical breakup with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Image Generation

While Finixio does not use AI to generate fake profile photos and writer bios, it has used AI to generate cartoon-style graphics for breaking news and events. When Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was caught in a sign-stealing scandal, Finixio used AI to create images of the Wolverines’ head coach taking cover from the allegations. These depictions help add context and satire to the commentary provided by Finixio writers.

Analyze Trends

Finixio also uses AI to analyze trends and search interest in various topics. Through the use of AI, Finixio is able to identify key search trends, determine primary keywords, and fill in gaps in its content plan for key events.