How to Watch UFC 276 on ESPN+ With a VPN From Outside the US

UFC 276 takes place this Saturday, July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by two title fights, with Israel Adesanya defending his UFC middleweight gold against Jared Cannonier, while Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway meet in a trilogy bout with the UFC men’s featherweight strap on the line.

UFC 276 will be broadcasted on pay-per-view via U.S.-based streaming service ESPN+. In this article, we will explore how to watch UFC 276 from outside of the United States using both VPN and peer-to-peer technology. To learn more about how to watch UFC 276, continue reading.

How to Watch UFC 276 with a VPN from Outside the US

UFC 276 kicks off with the early prelims at 6 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. If you’re outside of the United States, access to ESPN+ may be geo-locked, but with a few extra added steps using VPN technology, you can be watching the UFC in just a few clicks.

For a step-by-step guide on How to Watch UFC 276 outside of the United States, check out the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to NordVPN Choose a US server Create an account with ESPN+ Stream UFC 276 from outside the US

Best VPNs to Watch UFC 276 Online

UFC 276 Schedule

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 276

UFC 276 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 276: Prelims: 8:00 PM ET | Main Card: 10:00 pm ET

Prelims: 8:00 PM ET | Main Card: 10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 276: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 276 Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier 📊 UFC Records: Adesanya (11-1) | Cannonier (8-5)

Adesanya (11-1) | Cannonier (8-5) 🎲 UFC 276 Odds: Adesanya -425 | Cannonier +325

Where To Watch UFC 276 If You’re Outside The US

UFC 276 will be streamed live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the U.S. based streaming service ESPN+

If you’re outside of the United States, you may not be able to access ESPN+, but will the use of one of these three great VPN services, UFC fans can watch UFC 276 with just a few short clicks.

How to Stream UFC 276 Online Using A VPN

Using a VP can be confusing for new users.

Let’s walk through the process of setting up your VPN and streaming UFC 276 online.

Step 1: Choose a VPN

Choose one of the top VPN services listed above, download the VPN service app on your computer or mobile device.

Step 2: Install Your VPN

Install the VPN service of your choice and sign-up with either a ful-time subscription or a free trial offer.

Step 3: Go To ESPN+

Once connected to your VPN service, connect to a United States based service in order to gain access to streaming services such as ESPN+

Step 4: Stream UFC 276 For Free

Tune into UFC 276 at 6 PM ET via ESPN+ and stay tuned for the main card starting at 10 PM ET.

UFC 267: Adesanya vs Cannonier Main Events

The main event of UFC 276 sees UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defend his UFC gold against UFC veteran Jared Cannonier. The co-main event is a massive trilogy title fight between UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as he takes on former champion and future UFC Hall of Famer, ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway.