How to Watch UFC 298: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 298 features a jam-packed PPV event, highlighted by one of the greatest featherweights ever, the reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski who looks to defend his title once more against the dangerous undefeated title challenger No. 3 ranked Ilia Topuria. Find everything you need to know about UFC 298 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in February with a stacked PPV event with two of the best featherweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the longtime reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on the surging featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to his first knockout loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev as he attempted to become the next double champ when he moved up in weight on short notice to fight for the lightweight title. Meanwhile, Topuria will be looking to keep his undefeated record intact but becoming the first-ever UFC champion from Georgia. This will be Topuria’s only second headliner and it’s going to be a great way when he tries to dethrone one of the greatest featherweight champions that the UFC has ever seen.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker and No.6 ranked Paulo Costa. Whittaker is coming off only his second TKO loss in his middleweight career at the hands of the current middleweight champion Dricus Due Plessis. Meanwhile, Costa is coming off a lengthy layoff most recently defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision back in August 2022 after a fight cancellation and staph infection kept him out of competition. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC 298 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC 298 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC 298 Fight Card

The full UFC 298 fight card has been released with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the women’s strawweight division between Amanda Lemos and Mackenzie Dern. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the middleweight division between Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov.

Then we have a great fight in the bantamweight division between two top-ranked competitors No. 2 ranked Merab Dvalishvili and the former bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked Henry Cejudo. veteran Michael Johnson and Darrius Flowers. Up after that, is a welterweight fight between two heavy hitters Geoff Neal and Ian Garry in the featured bout on the main card.

UFC 298 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria – for featherweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

UFC 298 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

UFC 298 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6 P.M. ET)

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick