How to Watch UFC Austin: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Austin: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Garrett Kerman
UFC Austin features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event in the lightweight division between surging contenders Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. Find everything you need to know about UFC Austin including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Austin, Texas for a live fight night event at the Moody Center for an exciting night of fights. We have two of the best lightweight contenders (4) Beneil Dariush taking on (8) Arman Tsarukyan.  Dariush is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in the first round. He is desperately looking for a win against surging contender Tsarukyan so that he can stay in title contention. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and wins in seven of his last eight fights. He is looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Beneil Dariush in hopes of getting a potential title shot and rematch with Islam Makhachev with a win.

In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after Dan Hooker reinjured his arm breaking in practice which ultimately led to his withdrawal from this co-main event. After losing one banger of a fight, the UFC adds another when Jalin Turner steps in on short notice to take on Bobby Green in a fight that we should expect fireworks from start to finish.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Dariush and Tsarukyan main event fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

  • 🥊 UFC Austin:Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Moody Center | Austin, TX
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Dariush 22-5-1 | Tsarukyan 20-3
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Dariush (+235) | Craig (-275)

How to Watch UFC Austin With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Austin fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Austin fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Austin fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC Austin
  4. Stream the UFC Austin fight card for free

UFC Austin Fight Card

The full UFC Austin fight card has been released with Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlining this fight card.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a lightweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Clay Guida and Joaquim Silva before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the middleweight division between Puna Soriano and Dustin Stolzfus.

Then we have a welterweight matchup between top-ranked opposition as Sean Brady welcomes former middleweight Kelvin Gastelum to the welterweight division. Up after that, is a bantamweight matchup a mainstay in the top-10 of the division Rob Font welcoming former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to the bantamweight division in the featured bout on the main card.

UFC Austin Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
  • Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Puna Soriano vs. Dustin Stolzfus

UFC Austin Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET)

  • Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
  • Zach Reese vs. Cody Brundage
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
