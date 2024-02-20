How to Watch UFC Mexico City: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Mexico City features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by one of the two of the best flyweight contenders in the UFC when the former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno looks to get back on track toward another crack at the title when he takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch in this exciting main event. Find everything you need to know about UFC Mexico City including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best flyweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the former reigning and defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Moreno is looking to get back into the win column after losing his title via a close decision to the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Moreno will be looking to get back on track after suffering a tough defeat in his first shot at the flyweight title. This will be Royval’s first main event spot in his career and it’s going to be a great way for him to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division if he’s able to get it done this weekend in Mexico City.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez and No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega. Rodriguez is coming off only his first-ever shot at the featherweight title where he succumbed to a brutal third-round TKO stoppage loss to the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Ortega is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a shoulder injury that occurred when these two featherweights faced off back in July 2022. This rematch has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Mexico City event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

📅 Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Location: CDMX Arena | Mexico City, Mexico

📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

📊 UFC Stats: Moreno 21-7-2 | Royval 15-7

🎲 UFC Odds: Moreno (-260) | Royval (+220)

The UFC Mexico City fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC Mexico City Fight Card

The full UFC Mexico City fight card has been released with Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval for the featherweight title headlining this fight card.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the bantamweight division between Cristian Quinonez and Raoni Barcelos. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the lightweight division between Manuel Torres and Chris Duncan.

Then we have a great fight in the strawweight division between two prospects Yazmin Jauregui and Sam Hughes. Up after that, is another bantamweight fight between one of the youngest prospects in the UFC Mexico’s own Raul Rosas Jr. and TUF winner Ricky Turcios. Then finally up in the featured bout on the main card is a fight between two heavy hitters in the lightweight division Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado.

UFC Mexico City Main Card (ESPN+ 10 P.M. ET)

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Francisco Prado vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Sam Hughes vs. Yazmin Jauregui

Chris Duncan vs. Manuel Torres

UFC Mexico City Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 P.M. ET)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Jose Quinonez

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam

Denys Bondar vs. Luis Rodriguez

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos

Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva