How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 | Free UFC Fight Night Live Stream

UFC on ESPN 37 will be broadcast live this Saturday afternoon on ESPN 1 and 2 and streaming via ESPN+. The UFC Fight Night event is headlined by a high-stakes UFC men’s featherweight bout between No. 4 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett.

Calvin Kattar comes in as the betting favorite at US betting sites for UFC on ESPN 37, with Josh Emmett lined in the rare underdog position for this pivotal bout between two rising UFC featherweight contenders.

The co-main event sees the return of former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, as he takes on UFC fan-favorite Joe Lauzon. The two were scheduled to meet back at UFC 274 in May, but the bout was scrapped after Cerrone came down with food poisoning on the night of the fight.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37: Kattar vs. Emmett

UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC on ESPN 37 starting at 4 PM ET on ESPN 2 and the ESPN+ streaming app. The main card kicks off at 7 PM ET on the main network of ESPN and continues streaming on ESPN plus.

Canadian UFC fans can watch UFC on ESPN 37 via TSN, while international audiences can watch via BT Sport.

To learn more about how to watch UFC on ESPN 37, check out the details below.

🥊 UFC on ESPN 37

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 🕙 When is UFC on ESPN 37: 4:00 pm ET Prelims | 7:00 PM ET Main Card

4:00 pm ET Prelims | 7:00 PM ET Main Card 🏟 Where is UFC on ESPN 37: Moody Center | Austin, TX

Moody Center | Austin, TX 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏆 UFC Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar (23-5) | Josh Emmett (17-2)

Calvin Kattar (23-5) | Josh Emmett (17-2) 🎲 UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC on ESPN 37 Fight Card

For the entire UFC on ESPN 37 fight card, check out the listing below.

Main card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)