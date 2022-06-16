UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 | Free UFC Fight Night Live Stream

Alex Mac
How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 | Free UFC Fight Night Live Stream

UFC on ESPN 37 will be broadcast live this Saturday afternoon on ESPN 1 and 2 and streaming via ESPN+. The UFC Fight Night event is headlined by a high-stakes UFC men’s featherweight bout between No. 4 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett.

Calvin Kattar comes in as the betting favorite at US betting sites for UFC on ESPN 37, with Josh Emmett lined in the rare underdog position for this pivotal bout between two rising UFC featherweight contenders.

The co-main event sees the return of former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, as he takes on UFC fan-favorite Joe Lauzon. The two were scheduled to meet back at UFC 274 in May, but the bout was scrapped after Cerrone came down with food poisoning on the night of the fight.

The Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC on ESPN 37

Combat sports betting fans can bet on UFC fights online, with a number of top sportsbooks in the country.

For a list of the best UFC betting offers for UFC on ESPN 37, check out the listing below.

Sites Highlights Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Register on Bovada

How to Stream UFC Fight Night For Free | Free UFC Live Stream

YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV are among the best sites to watch UFC Fight Night online for free.

While these services offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the UFC fights tonight for free. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on MMA fights, Jazz Sports allows fans to watch UFC fights for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the UFC fights once they’ve placed a qualifying bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch UFC fights for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

  1. Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on any of the UFC fights tonight
  4. Stream UFC fights for free

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37: Kattar vs. Emmett

UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC on ESPN 37 starting at 4 PM ET on ESPN 2 and the ESPN+ streaming app. The main card kicks off at 7 PM ET on the main network of ESPN and continues streaming on ESPN plus.

Canadian UFC fans can watch UFC on ESPN 37 via TSN, while international audiences can watch via BT Sport.

To learn more about how to watch UFC on ESPN 37, check out the details below.

  • 🥊 UFC on ESPN 37
  • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC on ESPN 37: 4:00 pm ET Prelims | 7:00 PM ET Main Card
  • 🏟 Where is UFC on ESPN 37: Moody Center | Austin, TX
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 💻 Free UFC Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar (23-5) | Josh Emmett (17-2)
  • 🎲 UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC on ESPN 37 Fight Card

For the entire UFC on ESPN 37 fight card, check out the listing below.

Main card (ESPN / ESPN+)

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
  • Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
  • Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
  • Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

  • Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva
  • Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez
  • Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
  • Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus
Topics  
UFC News and Rumors

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night Card, Date, and Time | UFC on ESPN 37 Schedule

UFC Fight Night Card, Date, and Time | UFC on ESPN 37 Schedule

Alex Mac  •  6s
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 275 Fighter Pay: Glover Teixeira to Earn Over $157k in Base Salary on Saturday
UFC 275 Fighter Pay: Glover Teixeira to Earn Over $157k in Base Salary on Saturday
Alex Mac  •  Jun 10 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC276
UFC 276 Odds: Betting Lines For Full Card Including Adesanya vs Cannonier
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 9 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Art Champion  •  Jun 4 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev Odds, Fight Card, Expert Picks, and Best Bets
Art Champion  •  Jun 4 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 56 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkov to Earn Over $80k in Salary on Saturday
UFC Vegas 56 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkov to Earn Over $80k in Salary on Saturday
Alex Mac  •  May 31 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 55 Recap | UFC Betting Trends
UFC Vegas 55 Recap | UFC Betting Trends
Alex Mac  •  May 23 2022
More UFC News and Rumors News