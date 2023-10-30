UFC Sao Paulo features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a heavyweight matchup between rising star Jailton Almeida and a mainstay in the division Derrick Lewis. Find everything you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The UFC heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC Sao Paulo. We have a heavyweight main event fight between two of the best in the division, rising contender Jailton Almeida and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Almeida has yet to lose in his UFC racking up five wins in his UFC career with all five wins coming by finish. Meanwhile, is stepping in on relative short notice after Curtis Blaydes had to withdraw due to injury and he finally got back into the win column after his last fight. This fight is going to full of action for however long it lasts and it will put one of these fighters in perfect position to contend for the title in the future.
In the co-main event, we have one of Brazil’s top welterweight prospects Gabriel Bonfim looking to get his third win in 2023 when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim is an undefeated prospect who made a name for himself on the Contender Series and quickly put himself on the map with back-to-back submission victories in the first round to start his UFC career. Dalby on the other hand is no slouch himself winning each of his last three fights as he comes into this fight looking to spoil the homecoming party of Bonfim and get the biggest win of his UFC career.
Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Almeida and Lewis heavyweight fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Sao Paulo
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How to Watch UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- 🥊 UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- 📅 Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: Ibirapuera Gymnasium | Sao Paulo, Brazil
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Almeida 19-2 | Derrick Lewis 27-11
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Almeida (-450) | Lewis (+350)
How to Watch UFC Sao Paulo With A Free Live Stream
The UFC Sao Paulo fight card will be televised on ESPN+.
For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Sao Paulo fight card almost instantly.
Here’s how to watch UFC Sao Paulo fight card with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on UFC Sao Paulo
- Stream the UFC Sao Paulo fight card for free
UFC Sao Paulo Fight Card
The full UFC Sao Paulo fight card has been released with Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis headlining this fight card.
There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a lightweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Elves Brenner and Esteban Ribovics before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the lightweight division between Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel.
Then we have a middleweight matchup between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan which shouldn’t see the judges’ scorecards. Next up, is another middleweight bout between surging prospect Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov. Then we have the featured bout on the main card in the heavyweight division between Rodrigo Nascimento and Don’Tale Mayes. Below, you’ll find the full UFC Sao Paulo Fight Card.
UFC Sao Paulo Main Card (ESPN + 9 P.M. ET)
- Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
- Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
UFC Sao Paulo Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 P.M. ET)
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino
- Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill
- Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura
- Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes