UFC Sao Paulo features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a heavyweight matchup between rising star Jailton Almeida and a mainstay in the division Derrick Lewis. Find everything you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC Sao Paulo. We have a heavyweight main event fight between two of the best in the division, rising contender Jailton Almeida and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Almeida has yet to lose in his UFC racking up five wins in his UFC career with all five wins coming by finish. Meanwhile, is stepping in on relative short notice after Curtis Blaydes had to withdraw due to injury and he finally got back into the win column after his last fight. This fight is going to full of action for however long it lasts and it will put one of these fighters in perfect position to contend for the title in the future.

In the co-main event, we have one of Brazil’s top welterweight prospects Gabriel Bonfim looking to get his third win in 2023 when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim is an undefeated prospect who made a name for himself on the Contender Series and quickly put himself on the map with back-to-back submission victories in the first round to start his UFC career. Dalby on the other hand is no slouch himself winning each of his last three fights as he comes into this fight looking to spoil the homecoming party of Bonfim and get the biggest win of his UFC career.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Almeida and Lewis heavyweight fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

🥊 UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis 📅 Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Ibirapuera Gymnasium | Sao Paulo, Brazil

Ibirapuera Gymnasium | Sao Paulo, Brazil 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Almeida 19-2 | Derrick Lewis 27-11

Almeida 19-2 | Derrick Lewis 27-11 🎲 UFC Odds: Almeida (-450) | Lewis (+350)

UFC Sao Paulo Fight Card

The full UFC Sao Paulo fight card has been released with Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis headlining this fight card.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a lightweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Elves Brenner and Esteban Ribovics before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the lightweight division between Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel.

Then we have a middleweight matchup between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan which shouldn’t see the judges’ scorecards. Next up, is another middleweight bout between surging prospect Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov. Then we have the featured bout on the main card in the heavyweight division between Rodrigo Nascimento and Don’Tale Mayes. Below, you’ll find the full UFC Sao Paulo Fight Card.

UFC Sao Paulo Main Card (ESPN + 9 P.M. ET)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

UFC Sao Paulo Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 P.M. ET)

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura

Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes