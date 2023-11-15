UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC Vegas 82: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
UFC Vegas 82

UFC Vegas 82 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event in the middleweight division between surging contenders Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 82 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best middleweight contenders (10) Brendan Allen taking on (13) Paul Craig.  Allen is riding five straight wins as he comes into this matchup looking for yet another signature win over a top-ranked opponent. Meanwhile, Craig won his first fight in his new weight class after dropping down in weight from light heavyweight. He is looking to get the biggest win since moving down in weight when he takes on Brendan Allen this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, we have two up-and-comers in the welterweight division squaring off as Jake Matthews returns to the cage to take on the surging undefeated prospect Michael Morales. Matthews is looking to right the ship and get back on track meanwhile, Morales is looking to put his name on the map and get the biggest win of his career in hopes of climbing up the welterweight rankings.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Allen and Craig main event fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5 | Craig 17-6-1
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-450) | Craig (+350)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 82 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 82 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Vegas 82 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 82 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC Vegas 82
  4. Stream the UFC Vegas 82 fight card for free

UFC Vegas 82 Fight Card

The full UFC 295 fight card has been released with Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig headlining this fight card.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 2:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a lightweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Nikolas Motta and Trey Ogden before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the welterweight division between Uros Medic and promotional newcomer Myktybek Orolbai.

Then we have a strawweight matchup between two surging contenders Amanda Ribas and Luana Pinheiro. Up after that, is a bantamweight matchup between up-and-coming prospects with Contender Series alumni Payton Talbott making his UFC debut and Nick Aguirre.

Then we have the featured bout on the main card contested in the lightweight division between grappling aces Jordan Leavitt and Chase Hooper which should be an exciting matchup throughout.

UFC Vegas 82 Main Card (ESPN+ 5 P.M. ET)

  • Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
  • Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
  • Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
  • Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

UFC Vegas 82 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 P.M. ET)

  • Nikolas Motta vs. Trey Ogden
  • Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
  • Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
  • Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
  • Lucas Alexander vs. Jeka Seragih
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors



