UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC Vegas 83: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ufc vegas 83 (2)

UFC Vegas 83 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event in the bantamweight division between surging contenders Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 83 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best bantamweight contenders (4) Song Yadong taking on (14) Chris Gutierrez.  Dariush is coming off a fifth-round finish against Ricky Simon which was one of the most dominant victories in his UFC history. Song will be looking to get back on yet another winning streak when he gets into the octagon this weekend. Meanwhile, Gutierrez had a change of opponent after Montel Jackson had to withdraw and took on Alatengheili whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Gutierrez has now won eight of his last 10 fights and is looking to get his biggest win yet this weekend live at the Apex.

In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov withdrew due to injury from his UFC Austin fight with Khalil Rountree. Now, Rountree accepted a short-notice fight against Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight division which will serve as the co-main event for this fight night card. Rountree is surging at the right time winning each of his last four fights and is now searching for the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith. Smith wasn’t scheduled for a bit but he chomped at the bit when they heard they needed an opponent for Rountree and is now fighting just two weeks later.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about the Yadong and Gutierrez main event fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 83

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 83:Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Yadong 20-7-1 | Gutierrez 20-4-2
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Yadong (-340) | Gutierrez (+265)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 83With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 83 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Vegas 83 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 83 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC Vegas 83
  4. Stream the UFC Vegas 83 fight card for free

UFC Vegas 83 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 83 fight card has been released with Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a flyweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Hyun Sung Park and Shannon Ross before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the welterweight division between Kenan Song and Kevin Jousset.

Then we have a middleweight matchup between submission ace Andre Muniz and ‘The Iron Turtle’ Jung Yong Park. Up after that, is a lightweight banger between Nasrat Haqparast and Jamie Mullarkey. Then in the featured bout on the main card we have an exciting flyweight matchup between Sumudaerji and Allan Nascimento.

UFC Vegas 83 Main Card (ESPN+ 10 P.M. ET)

  • Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz
  • Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset

UFC Vegas 83 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 P.M. ET)

  • Park Hyun-sung vs. Shannon Ross
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger
  • Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera, 140-pound catchweight
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC-Austin-Dariush-Tsarukyan (1)

UFC Austin Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set, All 24 Fighters Make Weight

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Dec 1 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC-Austin-Dariush-Tsarukyan (1)
UFC Austin Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Dec 1 2023
UFC News and Rumors
arman tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 28 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Beneil Dariush Career Earnings
Beneil Dariush Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 28 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Beneil Dariush Career Earnings
UFC Austin Fighter Pay & Salaries: Beneil Dariush To Earn Over $500k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 28 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC-Austin-Dariush-Tsarukyan (1)
How to Watch UFC Austin: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 27 2023
UFC News and Rumors
brendan allen
Brendan Allen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top