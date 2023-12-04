How to Watch UFC Vegas 83: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 83 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event in the bantamweight division between surging contenders Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 83 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best bantamweight contenders (4) Song Yadong taking on (14) Chris Gutierrez. Song will be looking to get back on yet another winning streak when he gets into the octagon this weekend. Meanwhile, Gutierrez had a change of opponent after Montel Jackson had to withdraw and took on Alatengheili whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Gutierrez has now won eight of his last 10 fights and is looking to get his biggest win yet this weekend live at the Apex.

In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov withdrew due to injury from his UFC Austin fight with Khalil Rountree. Now, Rountree accepted a short-notice fight against Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight division which will serve as the co-main event for this fight night card. Rountree is surging at the right time winning each of his last four fights and is now searching for the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith. Smith wasn’t scheduled for a bit but he chomped at the bit when they heard they needed an opponent for Rountree and is now fighting just two weeks later.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about the Yadong and Gutierrez main event fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

🥊 UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Yadong 20-7-1 | Gutierrez 20-4-2

Yadong 20-7-1 | Gutierrez 20-4-2 🎲 UFC Odds: Yadong (-340) | Gutierrez (+265)

The UFC Vegas 83 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC Vegas 83 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 83 fight card has been released with Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a flyweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Hyun Sung Park and Shannon Ross before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the welterweight division between Kenan Song and Kevin Jousset.

Then we have a middleweight matchup between submission ace Andre Muniz and ‘The Iron Turtle’ Jung Yong Park. Up after that, is a lightweight banger between Nasrat Haqparast and Jamie Mullarkey. Then in the featured bout on the main card we have an exciting flyweight matchup between Sumudaerji and Allan Nascimento.

UFC Vegas 83 Main Card (ESPN+ 10 P.M. ET)

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Su Mudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz

Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset

UFC Vegas 83 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 P.M. ET)

Park Hyun-sung vs. Shannon Ross

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger

Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera, 140-pound catchweight

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar