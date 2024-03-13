How to Watch UFC Vegas 88: Date, Time, Fight Card

UFC Vegas 88 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a heavyweight matchup between No. 9 ranked Tai Tuivasa and No. 10 ranked Marcin Tybura. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 88 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best heavyweights in the world colliding in the main event. Tuivasa is now on the heels of three consecutive losses inside the distance, most recently getting submitted in the second round against Alexander Volkov. As for Tybura, he is also coming off of a loss against the current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall who flattened him in the very first round. A win for either of these two heavyweights put them right into the thick of things in the wide-open heavyweight division. Expect some fireworks from these two heavyweight hitters as this fight is certainly not expected to see the judge’s scorecards.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the welterweight division between two surging prospects Bryan “Pooh Bear” Battle and Ange Loosa. Both of these two lightweights are bringing a two-fight winning streak into this matchup and are looking for their biggest win to date as the co-main event of this fight night event at the UFC Apex.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 88 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 88

🥊 UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura 📅 Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2024 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Tuivasa 15-6 | Tybura 24-8

Tuivasa 15-6 | Tybura 24-8 🎲 UFC Odds: Tuivasa (-121) | Tybura (+101)

UFC Vegas 88 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 88 fight card has been released with Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura headlining this fight card.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the lightweight division between Mike Davis and Natan Levy. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the middleweight division between Gerald Meerschaert and Bryan Barberena.

Then we have a great fight in the women’s bantamweight division Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson. Up after that, we have a fight in the featherweight division between Christian Rodriguez and the undefeated Isaac Dulgarian. Then finally in the featured bout on the main card is a light heavyweight banger between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ovince Saint Preux. i

UFC Vegas 88 Main Card (ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

Ovince St. Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena

UFC Vegas 88 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET)

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler

Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne

Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez

Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger