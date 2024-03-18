How to Watch UFC Vegas 89: Date, Time, Fight Card

UFC Vegas 89 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a women’s flyweight matchup between Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 89 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best women’s flyweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Ribas is now on the heels of wins in two out of her last three consecutive, most recently knocking out Luana Pinheiro in the third round. As for Namajunas, she moved up in weight to the flyweight division in her last fight but ultimately dropped a close decision to one of the top contenders Manon Fiorot A win for either of these two flyweights put them right into the thick of things in the wide-open flyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two heavyweights colliding as Karl Williams and Justin Tafa go to battle. Williams is undefeated in his short stint with the UFC going 2-0 with back-to-back decision victories after securing his contract on the Contender Series in 2022. As for Tafa, he was originally scheduled to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima but suffered an injury just a day before the fight where his brother Junior Tafa stepped in to fight. Now that his brother Junior will not be able to fight, he is stepping in on short notice for his brother. Tafa has now won three straight fights and will be looking to extend his winning streak to four when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 89 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 89

🥊 UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas 📅 Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Saturday, March 23, 2024 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Ribas 12-4 | Namajunas 11-6

Ribas 12-4 | Namajunas 11-6 🎲 UFC Odds: Ribas (+182) | Namajunas (-212)

UFC Vegas 89 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 89 fight card has been released with Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas headlining this fight card.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the lightweight division between Trey Ogden and Kurt Holobaugh. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division between Luis Pajuelo and Fernando Padilla.

Then we have a great fight in the featherweight division Billy Quarantillo and Youssef Zalal. Up after that, we have a fight in the bantamweight division between Payton Talbott and Cameron Saaiman. Then finally the featured bout on the main card is a middleweight banger between Edmen Shahbazyan and AJ Dobson

UFC Vegas 89 Main Card (ESPN+ 10 P.M. ET)

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

UFC Vegas 89 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 P.M. ET)

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Igor da Silva vs. Andre Lima

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin