How to Watch UFC Vegas 90: Date, Time, Fight Card

UFC Vegas 90 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a middleweight matchup between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis in a rematch. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 90 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC kicks off April with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Allen is now on the heels of six straight victories with five of them coming by submission. As for Curtis, he is stepping in on short notice after Marvin Vettori had to withdraw due to injury and is coming off a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault. A win for either of these two middleweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open middleweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two featherweights colliding as Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson go to battle. Hernandez has now lost three out of his last four and is looking to get back on track and go on a run at 145 lbs. As for Jackson, he has last back-to-back fights for the first time in his career and is looking to right the ship this weekend at UFC Vegas 90.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 90 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 90

🥊 UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 📅 Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 23-5 | Curtis 31-10

Allen 23-5 | Curtis 31-10 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-212) | Curtis (+182)

UFC Vegas 90 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 90 fight card has been released with Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 12:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the welterweight division between Alex Morono and Court McGee. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the lightweight division between Charlie Campbell and Trevor Peek.

Then we have a great fight in the heavyweight division Lukasz Brzeski and Valter Walker. Up after that, we have a fight in the lightweight division between Ignacio Bahoamondes and Christos Giagos. Then finally the featured bout on the main card is a featherweight banger between Morgan Charriere and Chepe Mariscal.

UFC Vegas 90 Main Card (ESPN+, 3 P.M. ET)

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell

UFC Vegas 90 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 12 P.M. ET)

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins