How to Watch Wimbledon Final 2022 on ESPN+ With a VPN From Outside the US

Gia Nguyen
After Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament ahead of the semi-finals, No. 1-seed Novak Djokovic appears to have a clear path to the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Title. Tennis fans looking to watch the third Grand Slam tournament of the season can stream some of the best tennis sequences on July 9th and 10 live from the All England Club. Below, we’ll go over how to watch the Wimbledon 2022 Final on ESPN+ with a VPN from outside the US.

No matter where tennis fans are living, they can still access the Wimbledon live stream by using VPN services to secure their network.

Ons Jabeur is set to meet Elen Rabikyna in the Women’s Wimbledon Final at 9am ET on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Nick Krygios is slated to take center court against the winner of the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie. Krygios will be playing on some extra rest after Nadal was forced to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament due to an abdominal tear.

The Men’s Wimbledon Final will take place on Sunday, July 10 at 9am ET.

Scroll down below to learn how to watch the 2022 Wimbledon Final on ESPN+ using a VPN.

How to Watch Wimbledon Final 2022 with a VPN from Outside the US

The third Grand Slam of the season is on the line and fans can catch every point by streaming Wimbledon online using the best VPN services.

New users can simply sign up, choose a subscription plan, and secure their connection, giving them access to streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Check out the guide below to learn how to watch the 2022 Wimbledon Final using a VPN.

  1. Click here to sign up for NordVPN
  2. Choose a US server
  3. Create an account with ESPN+
  4. Stream Wimbledon Final 2022 from outside the US

The Best VPNs to Watch Wimbledon Final 2022 From Anywhere in the World

63% Off; 30-Day Money Back Guarantee
Choose from over 5500 servers in 59 countries 		Visit NordVPN
82% Off 27-Month Plan + Extra 10% Discount
6500+ servers and 31-Day Money-Back Guarantee 		Visit PureVPN
82% Off on 24-Month Plans + 2 Months Free
Refund Anytime with 30-Day Money Back Guarantee 		Visit SurfShark

Wimbledon Final 2022 Schedule

  • 📅 Wimbledon Final 2022 Date: July 9 and 10
  • 🏟 Wimbledon Final 2022 Location: All English Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club | London, UK
  • 📺 Streaming Platform: ESPN +
  • 🏆 Women’s Wimbledon Final 2021 Winner: Ashleigh Barty
  • 🏆 Men’s Wimbledon Final 2021 Winner: Novak Djokovic
  • 🎲 Women’s Wimbledon Final 2022 Odds:
  • 🎲 Men’s Wimbledon Final 2022 Odds: -375

Where To Watch Wimbledon Final 2022 If You’re Outside The US

The 2022 Wimbledon Final can be streamed from your mobile device with US-based streaming services like ESPN+.

However, tennis fans outside of the US won’t have the ability to access ESPN+ due to geofencing technology.

By using a VPN service, they can bypass the block and stream the Wimbledon Final from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services available for tennis fans outside the US.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events

One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption, and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

  • ✅ Excellent performance and speed
  • ✅ Great security features
  • ✅ Unblocks streaming websites
  • ✅ Intuitive apps for most devices
Visit NordVPN

2. PureVPN — Seamless Streaming And Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

  • ✅ Easy Access to VPN Services
  • ✅ AES-256 Encryption
  • ✅ Compatible with Android TV
  • ✅ Supports torrenting
Visit PureVPN

3. Surfshark —Unlimited Devices For Live Streaming

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds, and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

  • ✅ Available in Multiple Languages
  • ✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections
  • ✅ Well Designed app
  • ✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds
Visit Surfshark

How to Stream Wimbledon Final 2022 Online Using A VPN

The best VPN services are simple to use and activate. Fans outside the US wanting to watch the Wimbledon Final must activate their VPN service to stream from their desktop or mobile device.

For instructions on how to stream the 2022 Wimbledon Final online using a VPN, scroll down below.

Step 1: Choose a VPN

The first step to installing your VPN service, new users will need to choose which VPN best suits them
From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for Wimbledon Final 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN


After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To ESPN+


After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to ESPN+ and watch the Wimbledon Final 2022.

Step 4: Stream Wimbledon Final 2022 For Free

how to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon from Outside the US

Simply sign up or sign in to your ESPN+ account and stream Wimbledon Final online from anywhere in the world.

