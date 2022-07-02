How to Watch Wimbledon on ESPN+ With a VPN From Outside the US

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships is the third Grand Glam tennis event of the year, taking place at the All England Law Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, UK. The tournament begins it’s second week of action this weekend, with the finals wrapping up with the women’s final on July 9th and the men’s final on July 10th.

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon as the betting favorite on the men’s side and is looking to win his fourth Wimbledon title in the last five years, while defending 2021 women’s champion Ashleigh Barty has retired from professional tennis, with Iga Swiatek coming in as the betting favorte in this year’s tournament.

Wimbledon is broadcast via U.S-based streaming app ESPN+, which may make it difficult for residents outside of the United States to watch the Grand Slam tennis event. In this article we will dive into the best options for how to watch Wimbledon 2022 from outside the United States using both VPN and P2P technology. To learn more about how to watch Wimbledon 2022, continue reading below.

Best VPNs to Watch Wimbledon Online

How to Watch Wimbledon with a VPN from Outside the US

If you live outside of the United States or United Kingdom, watching Wimbledon 2022 may be difficult. However, with a few quick extra added steps and the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, tennis fans can tune into Wimbledon 2022 with little to no hassle.

For a step-by-step guide on How to Watch Wimbledon outside of the United States, check out the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to NordVPN Choose a US server Create an account with ESPN+ Stream Wimbledon from outside the US

Wimbledon 2022 TV Schedule

📅 Wimbledon Date: June 27th – July 10th

June 27th – July 10th 🏟 Wimbledon Location: Wimbledon Tennis Club | London, UK

Wimbledon Tennis Club | London, UK 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Wimbledon 2021 Winner: Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty 📊 Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Favorite: Novak Djokovic (-225)

Novak Djokovic (-225) 🎲 Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Favorite: Iga Swiatek +160

Where To Watch Wimbledon If You’re Outside The US

Wimbledon will be streamed live from the Wimbledon Tennius Club in London, England on the U.S.-based streaming service ESPN+

If you’re outside of the United States, you may not be able to access ESPN+, but will the use of one of these three great VPN services, tennis fans can watch Wimbledon with just a few short clicks.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN on the Market for Watching Live Streaming TV Events



NordVPN is one of the very best VPN services on the market in 2022. Based out of Panama, NordVPN has offered its users great speeds, reliable security and peer audited no-logs policy that makes NordVPN one of the safest VPN services on the market, since its launch in 2012.

What We Like:

✅ Great Speeds

✅ Unbreakable Encryption

✅ Peer Audited No-Logs Policy

✅ One of the Most Trusted Brands in the Industry

2. PureVPN — Offers Users Seamless Streaming and Download Services



PureVPN is a VPN service rapidly growing in popularity over the last few years, offering its clients fast streaming services and the ability to evade geo-fencing on media content. PureVPN has steps to upgrade its security recently, with an ‘Always-On-Audit’ protocol recently introduced.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ Fast Streaming on all Platforms

✅ Ability to Evade Geo-Fencing in all Countries

✅ Upgraded ‘Always-On-Audit’ Security Protocol

3. Surfshark — Great VPN Services Offering Clients Unlimited Devices for Live Streaming



Surfshark is a VPN Service company located in the Netherlands, founded back in 2018. Surfshark’s services are offered in more than a dozen languages, with both a transparent security protocol and reliable streaming speeds. Surfshark allows its users to connect with as many devices as they like and provides excellent coverage for access to the most popular streaming platforms in the world.

What We Like:

✅ Service Offered in Multiple Languages

✅ Allows Connection to Unlimited Devices

✅ Transparent Security Protocol

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds for Most Online Platforms

How to Stream Wimbledon Online Using A VPN

Using a VP can be confusing for new users.

Let’s walk through the process of setting up your VPN and streaming Wimbledon online.

Step 1: Choose a VPN

Choose one of the top VPN services listed above, download the VPN service app on your computer or mobile device.

Step 2: Install Your VPN

Install the VPN service of your choice and sign-up with either a ful-time subscription or a free trial offer.

Step 3: Go To ESPN+

Once connected to your VPN service, connect to a United States based service in order to gain access to streaming services such as ESPN+

Step 4: Stream Wimbledon For Free

Tune into Wimbledon every morning until the finals take place on July 9th and July 10th.