Ian Happ and Justin Steele shine in Cubs’s 9-1 win over Cardinals in London

Jeremy Freeborn
One of the biggest games of the 2023 Major League Baseball schedule took place on Saturday as the Chicago Cubs faced the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Central Division matchup from London Stadium in England. A total of 54,662 people were in attendance to see the Cubs clobber the Cardinals 9-1. It was the first of a two game series, as the Cubs and Cardinals will play each other again on Sunday.

Who were the Cubs stars?

Chicago had phenomenal offensive production and pitching. Chicago’s stars offensively were left fielder Ian Happ of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who had two solo home runs (one in the second inning and one in the third inning), designated hitter Christopher Morel of Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic (led Cubs with three hits as all hits were singles), and shortstop Dansby Swanson of Kennesaw, Georgia (single and a ninth inning home run).

On the mound, the Cubs got a quality start from Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi. He only gave up one earned run in six innings, to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk. The Cubs then had three shutout innings in relief from Julian Merryweather of Berkeley, California, Michael Fulmer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Anthony Kay of Stony Brook, New York. With the win, the Cubs improved to a record of 37 wins and 38 losses, and are three games back of the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central.

Third Major League Game in London

This was the third Major League Baseball game in London. Four years ago, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 17-13, and again 12-8. Due to the fact 50 runs were scored in two games, the fences were altered so the games between the Cardinals and Cubs would not be a slugfest.

Third Major League Game outside the United States and Canada

Earlier this season, the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants twice in Mexico City. The Padres won the first game 16-11 and the second game by a score of 6-4.

 

 

 

 

Cubs MLB News and Rumors St. Louis Cardinals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

