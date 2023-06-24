Inter Miami Signs Barcelona Legend Sergio Busquets

The Messi Era in Miami is Going to be Wild

Inter Miami has officially confirmed the signing of legendary Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 34-year-old, whose contract with Barcelona was set to expire, has joined Inter Miami as a free agent. This move reunites Busquets with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, whose contract with Inter Miami is yet to be officially announced.

The Latest European Legend to Sign in Miami

Busquets has signed a contract with Inter Miami through 2025, although it is expected to take effect from July 1, as most European contracts run until June 30. Having played his last game for Barcelona on May 28, Busquets is likely to have completed his summer break and can now begin his pre-season training with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will want to ensure that Busquets is physically prepared for the league, as players typically go through two to three weeks of preseason training. There are reports that Messi could make his debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, and Busquets might potentially aim to debut in that same game if his preseason progress is ahead of Messi’s.

Inter Miami is currently struggling in the Eastern Conference, sitting in last place at the halfway point of the season, eight points away from a playoff spot. While there is still time to improve their position, the team will need the contributions of Busquets and Messi. However, the limited number of remaining league matches could pose a challenge for Inter Miami to salvage their season.

Other Clubs Were Vying for Busquets

Inter Miami reportedly outbid Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al Hilal and Al Nassr, to secure the signing of Busquets. The financial offers from the Saudi clubs, which exceeded $14 million, were surpassed by the allure of playing in Miami and reuniting with Messi. Busquets had previously become acquainted with Inter Miami’s facilities when Barcelona played the club during their preseason tour of the USA in 2022.

Inter Miami will designate Busquets as one of their three Designated Players, who are allowed to receive salaries that surpass the team’s salary budget limits set by the league. It is expected that Messi will also occupy one of the Designated Player spots upon his official signing. Currently, Inter Miami has Brazilian midfielder Gregore, Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez, and Mexican playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro occupying the Designated Player slots.

To accommodate the signings of Messi and Busquets, Inter Miami has two options. They can either buy out a player’s contract to terminate the relationship, or they can utilize additional funds permitted by league rules to adjust the Designated Player salary so that it fits within the team’s budget without the player counting as a Designated Player.