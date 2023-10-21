NCAAF

Iowa Fans Taken On Roller Coaster Ride Of Emotions In Final Minute Of Loss To Minnesota

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cooper DeJean

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Iowa is 8-0 since 2015 against Minnesota.

And for a brief moment, it seemed as though Iowa would come from behind to win the close game in the last minute.

With a 12-10 lead, Minnesota punted the ball, and Iowa’s returner Cooper DeJean produced this return.

The play was ruled a touchdown on the field, and the fans went crazy.

After an extensive official review, the touchdown was called back because it was determined that DeJean’s arm waved indicating a fair catch.

This prompted the angry fans to throw debris on the field.

They believe he was robbed.

Ron Johnson said that DeJean was signaling fair catch late throughout the game, and the refs recognized the pattern.

Despite the disappointment of the touchdown being called back, the game was not over.

Iowa still had time and four downs to get into field goal range.

Minnesota intercepted the ball on 3rd down and 17, and the Hawkeyes lost.

Minnesota goes to 4-3, and Iowa is now 6-2.

The Golden Gophers break the eight-game losing streak winning in Iowa for the first time since 1999.

And they claimed the coveted Floyd of Rosedale trophy amid the stares of Iowa fans who were in a state of shock and disbelief.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

