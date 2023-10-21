The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Iowa is 8-0 since 2015 against Minnesota.

And for a brief moment, it seemed as though Iowa would come from behind to win the close game in the last minute.

With a 12-10 lead, Minnesota punted the ball, and Iowa’s returner Cooper DeJean produced this return.

Oh no Iowa. Cooper DeJean house call overturned after it was ruled a fair catch.

pic.twitter.com/Fjqve46yP9 — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) October 21, 2023

The play was ruled a touchdown on the field, and the fans went crazy.

After an extensive official review, the touchdown was called back because it was determined that DeJean’s arm waved indicating a fair catch.

This prompted the angry fans to throw debris on the field.

They believe he was robbed.

Ron Johnson said that DeJean was signaling fair catch late throughout the game, and the refs recognized the pattern.

This is the best play that NEVER HAPPENED!!!

DeJean has been signaling late all game. Refs kept that in mind here & kept that same energy. Trash being thrown on the field. Stay classy IOWA!!! #Gophers #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oFyBop7f8I — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) October 21, 2023

Despite the disappointment of the touchdown being called back, the game was not over.

Iowa still had time and four downs to get into field goal range.

Minnesota with the INT on 3rd and 17. There’s the game. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 21, 2023

Minnesota intercepted the ball on 3rd down and 17, and the Hawkeyes lost.

Floyd of Rosedale is all that is right with college football: Two teams of grown men losing their minds over possession of a bronze pig ♥️🏈🐷pic.twitter.com/hgGFiRbZZC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 21, 2023

Minnesota goes to 4-3, and Iowa is now 6-2.

The Golden Gophers break the eight-game losing streak winning in Iowa for the first time since 1999.

And they claimed the coveted Floyd of Rosedale trophy amid the stares of Iowa fans who were in a state of shock and disbelief.

