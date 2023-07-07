Is Tom Brady dating Kim Kardashian? Rumors started to surface after the duo was spotted out for dinner a few months ago. Now, reports have surfaced that Brady and Kardashian were “super flirty” with each other at a recent July 4th party.

Tom Brady has become something of a bachelor since his divorce from longtime partner Gisele Bundchen.

Brady has been rumored to be dating several people since the split, including Veronika Rajek, Reese Witherspoon, and now, Kim Kardashian.

Brady and Kardashian were spotted out for dinner in May and were reportedly “super flirty with each other” at Fanatics’ CEO Michael Rubin’s July 4th party. The pair spent time together at the beach during the day and was seen dancing together in the evening. An insider claimed the retired NFL legend “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type,” according to DovKleiman.

How Many Pro Athletes Has Kim Kardashian Dated?

Kim’s divorce from her third ex-husband Kayne West was officially finalized in November. The former pair were married for nearly seven years and share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Before dating her ex-husband, Kim had a long history of dating athletes. She had a relationship with former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush from 2007 to 2010. Shortly after her break up with Bush, Kim was rumored to be dating former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Miles Austin.

Of course, she also had an infamous relationship with former NBA player Kris Humphries.

The pair were married in 2011 for only 72 days and divorced in October of that same year.

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Rumors Intensify

Earlier this month, rumors swirled around a possible relationship between the two after Kim reached out to the future Hall of Famer, seeking advice about a holiday home near Tom’s in the Bahamas.

However, the romance rumors were shot down by representatives, who insisted that the two were ‘just friends’. According to Brady’s reps, both ‘Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating’.

But now as the two were spotted again, it seems like there’s more that meets the eye for the new neighbors.